Highlight: The Green Terror (3-8, 0-7 Centennial Conference) got 17 points from Anna Mondoro and 13 from Liv Storer, but the host Diplomats used a 16-7 third-quarter scoring edge en route to victory. McDaniel fell 61-51 against Ursinus on Tuesday at home, with Mondoro netting a season-high 23 points with five 3-pointers.