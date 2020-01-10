Jess Diorio posted a double-double and Century sank 12 free throws to defeat South Carroll 32-22 on Thursday in Carroll County Athletic League girls basketball action in Eldersburg.
Diorio had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Knights (4-7, 2-3 CCAL). Rachel Tackett had a team-high 8 points for the Cavaliers (1-10, 1-3). Century visits Glenelg on Monday, while hosts Westminster on Tuesday.
JV result: Century, 28-20.
Carroll Christian 57, Harford Christian 21
Highlight: Camille Echegoyen led the Patriots (5-3) with 12 rebounds, eight assists, and five steals. Sydney Wooden had 17 points and Ashley Day scored 12.
Boys Basketball
Glenelg Country School 62, Gerstell 43
Highlight: On Wednesday, Jeremiah Stanton led the Falcons (6-12, 0-8 MIAA A Conference) with 21 points and Dayyan Noble added 10.
Women’s Basketball
Franklin & Marshall 59, McDaniel 50
Highlight: The Green Terror (3-8, 0-7 Centennial Conference) got 17 points from Anna Mondoro and 13 from Liv Storer, but the host Diplomats used a 16-7 third-quarter scoring edge en route to victory. McDaniel fell 61-51 against Ursinus on Tuesday at home, with Mondoro netting a season-high 23 points with five 3-pointers.