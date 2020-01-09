Reigning girls basketball county champion Francis Scott Key has had a rough start to the 2019-20 season, but the Eagles snapped a long losing streak by defeating Manchester Valley 46-38 on Wednesday night.
Ally Mathias collected 13 points and nine rebounds while Hailey Mursch had 10 points and eight rebounds for FSK (1-9, 1-3 Carroll County Athletic League), who halted a 10-game skid that dated back to last season. Brooke Boyer had seven points, five boards, and three steals, and Rachel Wright added six points and three rebounds.
Amelia Saunders scored 19 for the Mavericks (5-4, 2-2).
JV result: FSK, 38-34 in OT.
Liberty 53, Patterson Mill 37
Highlight: Rachel Thiem had a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Lions (6-3), and Jordan Nastos added five assists. Jess Littlejohn had nine points and six steals in helping Liberty settle in after trailing 17-9 in the first quarter.
JV result: Liberty, 32-25.
Westminster 39, Century 23
Highlight: The Owls ran their record to 7-3 (3-0 CCAL) behind 13 points from Lillian Harris and 10 from Mallory Phillips. Jessica Diorio had 10 points to pace the Knights (3-7, 1-3).
Boys Basketball
Liberty 63, South Carroll 56
Highlight: The Lions (6-5, 3-0 CCAL) held on after jumping out to a big lead in the first half. Peyton Scheufele had 18 points and Shane Stewart netted 15 for Liberty, while Luke Anderson had 13 and Karson Pavlik 12 for the Cavaliers (1-7, 1-2).
FSK 70, Man Valley 68
Highlight: The Eagles (2-7, 1-3 CCAL) overcame a 10-point halftime deficit and snapped a five-game losing streak. Ryan Rill poured in 30 points and Liam McGrath had 18 for Key. Brett DeWees’ 23 points led the Mavs (3-6, 1-3), and Dahon Saunders added 21.
Wrestling
South Carroll 65, Liberty 18; South Carroll 71, Century 6; Liberty 42, Century 36
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Highlight: The Cavaliers swept a county tri-meet and improved to 13-1 (3-0 CCAL). Michael Pizzuto, Ryan Athey, Gage Owen, AJ Rodrigues, Kaden Martin, Rylan Moose, Brandon Athey, Austin Gidge, Antonio Bradford, Shane Allison, and Richie Summerlin all went 2-0 on the day. Anthony Marsico and McClain Butler had pins against SC, and the Lions (10-12, 2-2) earned a split by beating the Knights (3-11, 0-3).