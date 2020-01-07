xml:space="preserve">

Denio Blaney had 14 points and six rebounds to lead Westminster past Silver Oak 44-40 on Monday in boys basketball action.

Erick Stranko added eight points and five rebounds for the Owls, who improved to 6-2. Westminster visits Century on Tuesday in a Carroll County Athletic League clash.

River Hill 62, Liberty 46

Highlight: The Lions fell to 5-5 despite 12 points from Peyton Scheufele. Elias Rimel and Justin Sheetz had nine points apiece.

Liberty 66, Patapsco 23

Highlight: On Friday, the Lions drained five 3-pointers and Elias Rimel scored 14. Peyton Scheufele had 13 points and nine rebounds, while Shane Stewart added 12 points and six assists.

Owings Mills 63, Man Valley 53

Highlight: Brett DeWees had 23 points but the Mavericks dropped to 3-5.

Carroll Christian 70, Maryland School for the Deaf 58

Highlight: The Patriots (5-6) fell behind early but outscored the Orioles by 18 points in the second half. Josiah Albaugh had 19 points and Cam Wooden finished with 16.

Girls Basketball

Fallston 57, FSK 31

Highlight: The Eagles (0-9) got 14 points from Ally Mathias.

