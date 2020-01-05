South Carroll had a strong showing at this weekend’s Iron Horse Duals tournament at C. Milton Wright High School in Bel Air.
The Cavaliers won their first seven matchups before losing to Stephen Decatur 57-22 in the finals. SC ran its duals record to 11-1, and had a pair of grapplers post 8-0 records in Michael Pizzuto (106 pounds) and Ryan Athey (113).
The Cavs registered wins over North County, Southern Garrett, Hereford, Oakdale, Walter Johnson, John Carroll, and the host Mustangs.
Girls Basketball
Gerstell 47, Mount de Sales 31
Highlght: On Saturday, Rachel Manning 13 points, nine rebounds, five steals, and four assists for the Falcons (7-5). Marley Saunders totaled 14 points and eight boards, while Haley Polk grabbed seven rebounds.
Bel Air 29, South Carroll 24
Highlight: On Friday, Rachel Tackett led the Cavaliers with seven points. SC only scored 13 points in the second half.
Boys Basketball
Gerstell 56, Overlea 46
Highlight: On Saturday, Dayyon Noble’s 21 points powered the Falcons (5-11) to victory. They lost to Spalding 69-52 on Friday despite 21 points from Noble and 10 from Antwan Thompson.
Bel Air 65, South Carroll 47
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Highlight: On Friday, the Cavs (0-7) got 10 points from Karson Pavlik and nine each from Luke Anderson and Carter Chesney.