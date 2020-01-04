Senior forward Lillian Harris had 26 points and nine rebounds in leading Westminster to a 44-35 victory over visiting Francis Scott Key in Carroll County Athletic League girls basketball action Friday night.
The Owls improved to 6-3 (2-0 CCAL) behind Harris and Jillian Pumputis’ seven points and five boards. Maddie Olexy added three assists and three steals for Westminster. Brooke Boyer, Hailey Musch, and Rachel Wright each had eight points for the Eagles (0-6, 0-3).
Man Valley 33, Century 30
Highlight: Tessa Boswell drained a 3-pointer with 3 seconds remaining to lift the Mavericks (5-3, 2-1 CCAL). Amelia Saunders had a team-high 15 points for MV, and Boswell added eight. Saunders also had six rebounds and six steals. Eva Brandt scored 15 and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Knights (3-6, 1-2).
Westminster 55, Glenelg 45
Highlight: On Thursday, Lillian Harris pitched in 23 points and had eight rebounds for the Owls. Abby Kindle added five rebounds and Meghan Ruth had four steals, while Jillian Pumputis scored eight. Harris went 7-for-10 from the free-throw line.
Boys Basketball
Westminster 66, FSK 41
Highlight: Chandler Gentzel had 13 points, Erick Stranko had 12, and Connor Levinson scored 10 for the Owls (6-2, 2-0 CCAL). Alan Jean Joseph had nine points in the second quarter, and Gentzel handed out five assists. Key fell to 1-7, 0-3 despite 14 points and 10 rebounds from Ryan Rill.
South Carroll 39, Winters Mill 22
Highlight: On Thursday, the Cavaliers notched their first win of the winter (1-6, 1-1 CCAL) behind 15 points from Carter Chesney. Josh Popielski had nine points for the Falcons (1-8, 0-3).
Wrestling
Westminster 63, Harford Tech 12
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Highlight: The Owls improved to 13-8 behind pins from Ty Streib, Ryder Eckenbarger, Tyler Beaver, Ben Carlow, Connor Kolarek, Nate Hohman, Evan Click, Kaden Bryan, and Randy Greene.