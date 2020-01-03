Seven pins led Westminster past Liberty 48-36 in Carroll County Athletic League wrestling action Thursday night, and the Owls notched their first county duals win of the season.
Westminster (13-8, 1-2 CCAL) got pins from Ryder Eckenbarger, Ben Carlow, Dan Stephens, Connor Kolarek, Jack Greunzinger, Nathan Hohman, and Ty Streib.
The Lions (10-10, 1-1) got their pins from Matt Slowikowski, Ryan Ohler, Anthony Marsico, McClain Butler, Luke Collins, and Kyle Hutchinson. Liberty defeated Gerstell 48-33 as part of their tri-meet and the Owls beat the Falcons 67-12 for a sweep.
Man Valley 72, FSK 12
Highlight: The Mavericks (21-1, 3-0 CCAL) led 48-6 after eight bouts and cruised from there. Adam Mattson won in 52 seconds for MV, while Grady Dell posted a 59-second pin for the Eagles (2-4, 0-2). Man Valley also defeated Fallston 69-9 as part of their tri-meet.
Girls Basketball
Gerstell goes 1-1 at Governors Challenge
Highlight: In Salisbury, the Falcons (6-5) lost to Wicomico 53-45 on Monday but won their consolation game against Worcester Prep 48-35. Marley Saunders had 22 points and Kylie Redman netted 12 in the win. Gerstell forced 22 turnovers in the consolation game.