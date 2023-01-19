Dominic Marsico’s last-second win kickstarts Liberty wrestling’s 39-28 comeback victory against Winters Mill

Liberty wrestling needed a win, and needed it bad.

After some early success, the Lions found themselves down following three straight losses in Wednesday night’s dual against Winters Mill. However, Dominic Marsico turned the tide and Liberty was able to complete the comeback and defeat Winters Mill 39-28.

Advertisement

Liberty's Dominic Marsico defeats Winters Mill's Jackson Richmond, 4-2, in a 160-pound bout during Wednesday's dual. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

“We had a lot of guys step up for us in some big moments,” coach Joseph Zaccagnini. “It speaks to how much work we’ve been putting in.”

The biggest moment of the night came in the 160-pound contest between Marsico and Winters Mill’s Jackson Richmond. Winters Mill held just a one-point lead with three matches left in the dual.

Advertisement

Tied at 2 and seemingly headed to overtime, Marsico slipped through a clinch for a reverse with just 10 seconds left in the final period. The move gave Marsico the points he needed to close the matchup with a 4-2 decision and give Liberty the late lead. The Lions held on, winning the last three matches of the dual for the narrow victory.

“It was really close at the end,” Zaccagnini said. “[Marsico] had the mindset to finish the match out on a high note.”

“I knew I had the better energy and the power to come out on top late.” Marsico said.

For Marsico, the big win couldn’t have come at a better time.

We had some lesser experienced guys come out there and wrestle six minutes for us, which is a tall task, but some were able to fight and get pins for us.” — Liberty wrestling coach Joseph Zaccagnini

“I’ve been struggling recently,” he said. “It was nice to get one and get myself back on track.

The win included several individual victories from some younger wrestlers on the Lions squad. Forced to wrestle for almost the entire six minutes, the mental and physical battle provided valuable insight for some members of the team.

Zaccagnini credits his young guys for showing the strength and stamina during some of the night’s longer matches.

“We had a lot of freshmen step up for us tonight,” he said. “We had some lesser experienced guys come out there and wrestle six minutes for us, which is a tall task, but some were able to fight and get pins for us.”

Advertisement

Liberty's Kevin Kern defeats Winters Mill's Matthew Pawley by a 9-6 decision in their 182-pound bout Wednesday. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Liberty 39, Winters Mill 28

106: Willis Tyler (WM) def Sammy Perretta (L); 120: Alex Pearl (L) def Brody Lockwood (WM); 126: Adam Slicher (L) def Cole Reis (WM); 132: Dylan Ohler (L) def Manny Valle (WM); 138: Landon Buchman (WM) def Jared Piek (L); 145: Damien Claypool (WM) def Parker Burke (L); 152: Caleb Grouch (WM) def Kevin Poole (L); 160: Dominic Marsico (L) def Jackson Richmond (WM); 170: Justin Herbert (L) def Adam Livingston (WM); 182: Kevin Kern (L) def Matthew Pawley (WM); 195: Dylan Rubin (L) def Victor Tejada (WM); 220: Tale Okoje (WM) def Patrick Facto (L); 285: Peyton Roeuck (L) def Giani Serafin (WM).