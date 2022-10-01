Jack Pellicciotti throws 4 touchdown passes as Liberty football beats Winters Mill, 49-7

You’d think Liberty Coach Larry Luthe would be in a celebratory mood after his team had just soundly beaten visiting Winters Mill in a Carroll County League game. While he was certainly pleased with the effort, he hopes it just the start of much greater things for the Lions.

“As a football coach, I know we have no time to rest. We still have to get better,” Luthe said.

It sure didn’t look like it Friday night. Quarterback Jack Pellicciotti went 9-of-17 for 214 yards, throwing for four touchdowns and the defense did its part to lead Liberty to a 49-7 in a game that featured a running clock throughout the second half.

Liberty running back Seth Jacobs turns the corner just before being pushed out of bounds by Winters Mill linebacker Jessie Tobias during Friday's game. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

“As a coach, I’m already on to Brunswick next week,” Luthe said, while doing his best Bill Belichick imitation. “We are better now than we were at the beginning of the game, and better this week than we were last week. We still have a lot in front of us to look forward to.”

The Lions (4-1, 3-0) started off the game fast, scoring on their second play of their second possession. After taking over at the Winters Mill 40-yard line, and throwing an incomplete pass of first down, Seth Jacobs ran untouched down the center of the field to give the Lions a 7-0 lead with 7:44 left in the first quarter.

After a three-and-out by the Falcons (2-3, 2-1), Liberty added to the lead two plays later, again. From the Winters Mill 49-yard line, Pellicciotti hit receiver Sam Evans in stride at the 20. Evans did the rest, scampering into the end zone to give Liberty a 13-0 lead with 5:49 left in the first quarter after a missed conversion.

Liberty quarterback Jack Pellicciotti throws downfield during Friday's game against Winters Mill. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

“It’s always our goal to start hot, and we’ve been able to do that the past two games,” Pellicciotti said. “The coaches assign us a goal for how much film we need to watch, and we spotted some tendencies that we took advantage of.”

The Lions also scored on their next two possessions, both of Pellicciotti touchdown strikes. The first came on a 13-yard pass to Bryan McLaughlin, and the second on a 27-yard pass to Carson Struble to close out the quarter with a 28-0 lead.

Winters Mill put together its best drive of the day early in the second quarter. The Falcons moved 78 yards on nine plays, and finally dented the scoreboard on a Jesse Tobias reception from quarterback Caleb Crouch to make the score 28-7 with 7:15 left in the first half.

The final three touchdowns for the Lions came on two runs by Kevin Poole sandwiched around a Struble 10-yard pass from Pellicciotti.

Pellicciotti didn’t take a lot of credit for his night, instead giving credit to his offensive line and teammates.

“We have a great group of receivers, and I think they played phenomenal,” he said. “It all starts with the offensive line, though. We all played excited football tonight.”

For Luthe, the win was another step on the ladder of having his team play to its potential.

“We are blessed to be in a period where we have a group of great kids who are great athletes,” Luthe said. “We have a string of some tough games ahead of us, and I think we are going in the right direction.”