‘The boys are buzzing’: Winters Mill boys lacrosse remains undefeated with 11-8 win over Liberty

Winters Mill boys lacrosse coach Darian Meador meets with his team after the Falcons beat Liberty on Thursday to remain unbeaten on the season. (Timothy Dashiell)

Winters Mill’s confidence is growing as Darian Meador’s team conquered yet another test.

Playing on the road against a Liberty team that posed many different challenges, the Falcons were powered by hat tricks from Will Litz and Camden Deming as they remained undefeated with an 11-8 win Thursday night.

“It was a good team win,” Meador said. “We knew coming in they were going to be a good group of well-coached kids, but we were able to stay focused and get the job done.”

With the Lions paying extra attention to Winters Mill’s leading scorer, Reed Postlethwait, Litz and Deming stepped up, adding to what is already an explosive Winters Mill offense.

Deming noted how well the offense was gelling together, making the key adjustments after what was considered a slow start for the Falcons (5-0, 4-0 Carroll County).

“At first we were all going one-on-one,” he said. “Now, we’re definitely working with each other, finding the people in the right spot and scoring.”

Winters Mill led by four at halftime, but Aiden Ventura and Edwin Blyden looked to lead a Lions comeback. Meador urged his team to keep its foot on the gas and his players responded. Taking opponents out early has been a much easier task for the Falcons this season as Meador lists his team’s growing chemistry as the biggest reason for its strong start.

“The guys have more of an understanding of how to play with each other,” he said. “The more they can dodge, draw and have good vision, the more guys are scoring and stepping up. It’s hard to defend.”

Liberty made a small run in the second half, but every goal was seemingly answered by a Falcons goal just minutes later. Goals by Litz and Jessie Tobias sealed the deal as Winters Mill held off the Liberty charge to remain unbeaten.

“My boys are getting me the ball when I’m open,” Litz said. “We’re meshing well and as a result, we are playing great together.”

Still unbeaten and armed with an explosive offense full of scoring threats, Winters Mill’s confidence is growing as the undefeated start puts the Falcons among the county’s best.

“We’ve been playing together for a while and we all work well together,” Deming said. “If we keep this up, it’s gonna be hard to beat us.”

Winters Mill 11, Liberty 8

WM- Will Litz (3), Camden Deming (3), Reed Postlethwait (2), Jessie Tobias (2), Kyle Anderson (1)

L- Edwin Blyden (3), Mason Ambrose (2), Aiden Ventura (2), Jake Heidtman (1)