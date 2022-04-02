Liberty baseball takes control with big third inning, beats Winters Mill, 10-2

The Liberty Lions took the lead in the third inning and never looked back in a 10-2 victory over the Winters Mill Falcons.

The Lions (3-3) combined for eight hits and five stolen bases. The Falcons (0-4) combined for three hits and committed seven errors to Liberty’s four.

Liberty took the lead in the third scoring four runs in the inning. It was highlighted by two-run doubles from catcher Cam Hodges and third baseman Kevin Hyde. The Lions added another three runs to their lead in the following two innings capped by a three-run double by Joe Glass.

“Pitchers threw well, pounded the zone a lot,” Liberty coach Travis Inch said. “Hitters, just great contact, put the ball in play and made things happen today.”

Kam Becker and Anthony Zombro each recorded two hits for Liberty. Becker went 2-for-2 with a run scored while Anthony Zombro finished 2-for-4 with an RBI. Four other Lions each recorded one hit, with Glass picking up an RBI on a sac fly in the third.

“They threw a righty, a lefty and we were able to adjust on each so that impressed me,” Inch said.

“I think our pitchers did a great job getting ahead of the count, getting contact, we just didn’t make the plays in the field,” Winters Mill coach Andrew Davis said. “Anytime you have errors you’re not going to be in the ballgame, so we got to clean that up and I think that’s the moral of the story from today’s game.”

Right-hander Jack Davidson started for Liberty and went four innings. He struck out eight batters and gave up three hits and one earned run. Carter Nimorwicz and Jeremy Fratalli finished the game combining for three innings. Nimorwicz struck out two and did not allow any hits. Fratalli gave up one earned run and walked three batters.

“When we got off the bus we weren’t ready to play today and it showed, carried over to the game,” Davis said. “I think we just need to come ready to play, have better intensity and understand that we can make the plays. We have the ability to be a good team and I think we will show that vs. South Carroll on Monday.”

Ryan Peacock, Breidy Tejada and Kam Becker each recorded one hit for the Falcons. Brandon Taylor added a run for the Falcons in the seventh on a sac fly RBI.