Westminster volleyball aiming to regain spot atop Carroll County, sweeps Liberty, 3-0, in first win for new coach Ben Lee

Coming into the season, a main storyline for Carroll County volleyball was Class 2A state champion Liberty’s reclassification to Class 1A, a move that had fans salivating at the potential matchups with county foe and last year’s runner-up South Carroll.

Despite the hype for those two programs, there was Westminster — waiting in the wings, ready to remind everyone the county title traditionally runs through the Owls.

Westminster has been quietly building and improving on a team that finished last season 13-4 record, ready to make a statement under new coach Ben Lee.

“Coach Ben is great,” Emma Reaves said. “He’s been doing a really good job at connecting with each of us and making sure that his information gets through to us and in our own way of learning.”

Lee and his team sent a message to the rest of the county Thursday night, defeating the Lions, 3-0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-15), for their first win of 2023.

“They played smart, trusted in our base defense and offense,” Lee said. “I’m so proud of them tonight.”

With Reaves and Keara Zaranaski leading the way, the Owls narrowly escaped the first set with the win. Zaranaski stood tall for the Owls, showing the fruits of all her hard work during the offseason.

“I went to many volleyball camps over the summer and I did my own practicing with swing blocking and just getting on top of the ball,” Zaranaski said. “I feel like it’s really starting to help out, especially when I have double block on me.”

After winning the first set, Lee was still coaching his girls hard, urging them to play smart and not let small mistakes and errors go to their heads. Reaves responded, often gathering the team on the court for a quick talk as Liberty began to fight back into the match.

“I tell them all the time about concentration,” Lee said. “It’s about being smart on the court and always thinking about where you are position-wise to keep the ball in play.”

Westminster's Emma Reaves tries to power the ball past the Liberty block during Thursday's match. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

With Reaves focused and locked in heading into the final set, she fired two laser aces as the Owls pulled away to complete the sweep. Lee loved what he saw from his senior as they clinched the big win.

“She played really well today,” he said. “She concentrated more on where to put the ball and place the ball and not just going up there and hitting it as hard as she could.”

With the first win of the season and the first win of the Lee-era locked up, the Owls, who’s run of five straight county championships was ended last year by Liberty, look toward the rest of the season after putting everyone on notice with a win against one of the county’s best.

“This is just the first of many and it’s a great start,” Reaves said. “We’re definitely not done here. We got a whole season left and I just can’t wait for it.”