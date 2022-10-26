No. 8 Liberty volleyball clinches Carroll County championship with 3-1 win over Westminster

Liberty senior Paige Coulson hits the ball hard toward the outstretched hands of Westminster blocker Avery Pelletier during a volleyball game at Liberty High School on October 25, 2022. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

For senior Sarah Hart and the eighth-ranked Liberty Lions, Tuesday night was a long time coming. For many on the team, it was four years in the making.

The host Lions used determination and grit to outlast Westminster, 25-16, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21, and win their first Carroll County title since 2016. To do it, they beat the only team that’s held that crown since then, the five-time defending champion Owls.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. They’ve improved as a team since we played them earlier,” Hart said. “We knew we’d have to play our best.”

The Liberty volleyball team celebrates winning a point during Tuesday's match against Westminster. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

The Lions (13-0, 11-0) had to survive a loss in the third set, and a frantic run by the Owls at the end of the fourth to take the title.

Liberty dominated the first two sets of the match, with Hart (19 kills, 10 digs) and fellow senior Paige Coulson (13 kills, 23 digs) providing most of the offense. The Lions relied on their passing in the second set, and those passes set up Hart and Coulson with easy kills. At one point in the second set, Liberty took a 19-7 lead on a Grace Maerton (39 assists) ace, one of her six, and the Lions coasted to a 25-17 win.

Westminster (10-3, 8-3), however, didn’t want to go quietly into the night. The Owls, led by Junior Emma Reaves (21 kills), ran out to a 14-7 lead in the third set. Liberty rallied, eventually tying the set at 20, but the Owls got kills two kills by Avery Pelletier and one by Reaves to close out the set, 25-22.

Liberty senior Paige Coulson spikes the ball through the arms of the Westminster blockers Emma Reaves, left and Faith Mohr during Tuesday's match. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

The Lions, who played a five-set thriller at Middletown on Monday night where they rallied from a two-set deficit, look a little tired in the set.

“We weren’t moving to the ball [in the third set],” Liberty Coach Sheri Hagen said. “We were getting a little on our heels when we were blocking and we weren’t covering the floor well. Then we began to snap out of it a little.”

Liberty played with much more energy in the fourth set. With the set tied at 10, the Lions used kills by Hart, Sarah Zentner and Jenna Liska (6 kills, 12 digs) to start to pull away.

Liberty eventually ran the lead up to 24-15 on a Liska kill, but The Owls wouldn’t go away. Westminster got two aces from Molly Thomas, as well as a Reaves kill to cut the margin to 24-21, before Hart ended it with a kill of her own.

“It feels great to win this. Our team has worked so hard and so well together this season,” Liska said. “They lost some good players and we wanted to sweep them, but we lost a set. They have a great team.”

Winning the county title was one goal for the Lions. Now they move on to the regionals and, hopefully for them, the state tournament. When asked if she was surprised that her team was undefeated at this point in the season, Hagen answered very confidently.

“Not at all,” she said. “I knew last year that we were building the program. They were devastated when we lost to Century in the regional finals in five sets last year. They really wanted this, so they came back really hungry. You just start seeing the signs. I see it every day in practice. This is their focus right now, and they really want to go get a banner.”