xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Liberty High cheerleaders take second place in Class 1A winter state championships

By
Carroll County Times
Feb 17, 2022 3:23 PM

Liberty and Westminster high schools’ cheerleading teams represented Carroll County Wednesday at the Maryland Public Schools State Cheerleading winter championships, held at APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College in Bel Air.

The Liberty Lions finished second in Class 1A, and the Westminster Owls finished fourth in Class 3A.

Advertisement
Liberty competes in Wednesday's state cheerleading finals at APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College.
Liberty competes in Wednesday's state cheerleading finals at APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Liberty High’s team earned a score of 113.8, behind only the team from Maurice J. McDonough High School in Charles County, which won the title with a score of 119.6. Henry E. Lackey High School, also from Charles County, came in third with a score of 113.65.

Westminster High scored 119, a season high score for the team, earning them a fourth-place finish in Class 3A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Chesapeake High School, in Baltimore County, won the state title in that class, with a score of 126.95. St. Charles High School of Charles County came in second place (123.4) and Frederick County’s Linganore High placed third (122.65).

Westminster competes. Twenty-four teams competed in the Maryland 4A/3A/2A/1A state cheerleading finals at APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
Westminster competes. Twenty-four teams competed in the Maryland 4A/3A/2A/1A state cheerleading finals at APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College Wednesday, February 16, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Carroll County High School Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement