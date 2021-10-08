Westminster boys soccer bounces back with 4-3 win over Liberty

“It was one of the proudest performances, especially in a loss, that I’ve ever had,” Liberty head coach David Abarbanel said. “I don’t think we’ve ever been down a man, in my decade here, that early in a game and to [continue to] fight — I thought we were better in large portions of the game. We go from here. We are still very good, we faced a lot of adversity tonight. Happy with the performance, not happy with the result, but very happy with the performance.”