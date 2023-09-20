BJ Murray’s goal in the final minute propels Westminster boys soccer over Liberty, 4-3

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

With a stacked race for the boys soccer county title, every game is big.

So coming off a tie and an overtime loss in nonconference play, coach Jim Reigel and his Westminster Owls had to have a short memory before starting county play. His group’s first test: on the road against last year’s county champion Liberty Lions.

Desperate to avenge last year’s loss that determined the league champion and cement themselves as this season’s county front-runners, the Owls were up to the challenge. BJ Murray’s header with under a minute left closed a frantic rally and put the Owls ahead before they closed out a 4-3 win over Liberty on Tuesday.

“We knew how the game went last year,” Murray said. “So we really wanted to put our best foot forward in this game. Winning it is a good kick-start to our season.”

Awarded a free kick with the game was tied in the final seconds, junior Will Donovan’s cross was perfectly placed and set up a golden opportunity for Murray, who clinched the win and handed the Lions their first regular-season county loss since 2021.

“We tried putting some new guys in some new spots and they really stepped up,” Reigel said. “The expectations were high.”

Playing the defending league champion can force coaches to look at unorthodox or new methods to get a team going. Riegel, chose to lean on his youth to get the job done.

After losing over 10 seniors from last year’s team, the Owls started five sophomores Tuesday. Murray and fellow sophomore Luke Schoberg responded, each scoring a goal in the win. The defense was anchored by sophomore goalkeeper Anthony McPeak and saw key contributions from Bobby Carpenter and David Rinda.

“Starting five sophomores, which we haven’t done yet in our scrimmages or the games we played so far was a great way to see how they would handle this moment,” Reigel said. “Couldn’t be more proud of how they played.”

After a first half where Westminster’s Gabe Dintino scored the only goal, the Lions roared back to start the second half, scoring the next three. After Muhammad Kahn’s second goal extended Liberty’s lead to two with nine minutes left in the game, the Owls stayed strong.

Owen Streett knocked in a goal and Schoberg’s goal drew Westminster even, setting the stage for the final heroics.

“It was all about our resilience,” Reigel said. “The guys stepped up and took control of the situation.”

The win not only set the tone for the rest of the Owls’ season, but ultimately served as a showcase of two conference’s better teams as the county looks forward to another competitive dogfight for the title in 2023.

Round 1 may have went to the Owls, but look for the Lions to bounce back and for teams like Manchester Valley, Century and Winters Mill to have a huge say in who takes home the county title this year.

“Expectations are high for both programs and to open up the county this way with such a thrilling game sets the tone for all of us in the county,” Reigel said. “I think it’s going to be a tight race this year.”

Westminster 4, Liberty 3

W- Gabe Dintino (1), Owen Streett (1), Luke Schoberg (1), BJ Murray (1)

L- Muhammad Kahn (2), Lucas Britos (1)