Tyler Downs has big night for Liberty boys basketball in 71-35 win over Westminster

Westminster's Kyle Hoot moves the ball along the baseline toward the basket in front of Liberty's Phil Sackett, left, and Camden Hodges during a basketball game at Liberty High School on January 13, 2023. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

It was all smiles during pregame warm-ups as some friends on both Liberty and Westminster’s boys basketball teams met up for the rules meeting with officials and captains.

The second play began, it was all business for the Lions as they started off determined to dominate the game.

Advertisement

With an offense ran to near perfection from the very first possession, Liberty made quick work of Westminster, 71-35, in a game that saw shifty guard Tyler Downs lead the way with 25 points.

“Today was a coach’s dream,” Liberty head coach Brian Tombs said. “We came right out of the gate shooting well, moving the ball and being excellent defensively.”

Advertisement

Liberty's Tyler Downs fires a 3-pointer during Friday's game against Westminster. Downs scored 25 in a dominant Lions win. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

With a free-flowing offense centered on ball movement and finding the open man, Downs and fellow guard Michael Tombs executed well to start the game, each hitting two 3-pointers during an opening 17-2 run that set the tone for the rest of the game.

Liberty took a double-digit lead and never looked back.

“We started off hot and came out guns blazing,” Downs said.

Despite the lopsided score, Downs continued to play hard and make an impact on both ends of the floor. When his teammates found him open from deep, he would knock down the shot, then immediately sprint down the floor to dive on a loose ball or help a teammate trap a Westminster guard.

His efforts tonight were just another reason why Tombs was ecstatic to have his guy back on the court, fully healthy and playing some of his best basketball.

“As a senior, we’re looking for him to be the man,” Thombs said. “He’s getting in the groove from being injured early, so tonight he just did his thing out there.”

Liberty's Phil Sackett floats a shot from under the basket during a basketball game against Westminster on Friday. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Downs missed time early in the season with nagging injuries but showed what he can do at full strength. His efforts continued into the second half, leading another huge run, as the Lions ended the third quarter with a commanding 35-point lead.

“It’s just really good having him back out there, it makes us so much better as a team,” Tombs said.

Advertisement

The big lead didn’t stop Tombs from coaching his team hard. He even called a timeout to refocus his players after a mini Westminster run was sparked by some careless Lions turnovers.

After a little bit of straightening during that timeout, Liberty got right back on track, closing the third quarter up big and allowing some reserves to get some extended minutes.

The fourth quarter saw Downs in a different role. With his 25-point night over, Downs and the other starters erupted from the bench as fan-favorite reserve Bergan Hall put the nail in the coffin with his first points of the game.

The joy continued as the final buzzer sounded and Liberty earned its 10th win of the season in dominating fashion, reminding themselves of the value of starting fast and getting up on a team early.

“We know we have to start off well,” Downs said. “It allows us to get our momentum and also our confidence.”