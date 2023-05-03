Liberty baseball stays hot at the plate, on the mound in 17-0 victory over Westminster

Despite already locking up the Carroll County championship last week with three games left in the season, Liberty baseball coach Travis Inch made it clear — his team isn’t letting up heading into the final week of the regular season.

With a four-game week and an undefeated county record still in tact, Liberty stayed hot at the plate Tuesday night, using a huge fourth inning to defeat Westminster, 17-0.

“We wanted to jump on them early with the long week we knew we had coming up,” Inch said. “That way we could get guys as many at-bats as possible and get our pitchers out of there.”

The shutout victory was fueled by an 11-run fourth inning that saw five Lions notch an RBI. Kevin Hyde had a great day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

“I felt pretty good, I was seeing the ball well,” he said. “I listened to the coaches about fixing my swing, standing tall and staying back on the ball.”

Liberty's Jonathan Hebert, right, is greeted by teammate Kevin Hyde after scoring in the fourth inning of Tuesday's game against Westminster. (Doug Kapustin / Carroll County Times)

Hyde, Dominic DiBlasi, Jack Davidson and Cameron Hodges all had multiple hits for Liberty as the Carroll County champions finished with 14 hits.

“We pretty much stuck to our approach,” Inch said. “I want us to be ready and have all that momentum headed into the playoffs.”

DiBlasi got the win on the mound for the Lions, posting another strong outing from the team’s pitching staff. DiBlasi threw four scoreless innings, striking out six with no walks. Luke Gallagher came in and preserved the shutout, throwing a scoreless inning of his own.

Liberty pitcher Dominic DiBlasi keeps Westminster off the scoreboard as Liberty shuts out host Westminster, 17-0, Tuesday afternoon. (Doug Kapustin / Carroll County Times)

“Our staff is solid,” Luke Berger, who scored twice after drawing two walks at the plate, said. “They have really good curveballs that hit the corners and Jack [Davidson] has a pretty sweet slider so it’s fun watching them work.”

The work continues for the Lions as they look to end the regular season as a team playing its best baseball at the most important time of the year. With every win, confidence gets higher as Liberty knows with their potential, a state title run is within reach.

“Our focus this week is finishing up strong,” Berger said. “We just take it one game at a time and continue to grind hard.”