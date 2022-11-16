Liberty volleyball’s dynamic duo of Sarah Hart, Paige Coulson have Lions on cusp of state title

Liberty volleyball players Sarah Hart, left, leads the team with 288 kills through 18 matches, while setter Grace Maerten, right, has 525 assists this season, leading a dynamic and versatile offense that makes life tough for opposing defenses. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

The 2021 volleyball season didn’t end the way Liberty would’ve liked with a five-set loss in the regional final to rival Century.

But that just set the stage and lit the fire for a team knowing it would return almost intact in 2022.

“We definitely knew we had real potential this year,” senior Sarah Hart said. “Every year we’ve improved so much. Last year we made a lot of milestones we never thought were possible before and this year we knew we were bringing back the same starting lineup.”

Liberty volleyball player Sarah Hart gets ready to spike the ball during practice. Hitters Hart and Paige Coulson and setter Grace Maerten have paced a dynamic Lions offense as the team readies for Thursday's Class 2A state championship match. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

That loss last season to Century was the last time Liberty felt defeat. The Lions are 18-0 heading into Thursday’s Class 2A state championship match against Middletown at Harford Community College’s APG Federal Credit Union Arena.

Coach Sheri Hagen was confident her team could get to this point.

“I sort of had really high expectations of the team last year and knew with the team coming back we had the strength to do it,” she said. “We sort of set this as a goal from the beginning as a realistic goal, not a ‘let’s shoot for the moon’ kind of thing.”

Leading the charge is a dynamic offense with two outstanding hitters in Hart and senior Paige Coulson. Hart has put down 288 kills this season, almost five per set. Coulson isn’t too far behind with 200 kills.

Liberty's Grace Maerten, left, and Paige Coulson celebrate a point during a regular-season match against Francis Scott Key. (Colin Murphy/for Carroll County Times)

“We definitely work a lot in practice on our offense, it’s one of our main focuses,” Coulson said. “We practice, we get a lot of reps, especially against defense, against the block. We work on trying to hit around the block, just finding different spots and different holes on the court.”

Hart and Coulson team with Jenna Liska, MacKenna Wright and others to create a multi-faceted offense that gives opposing defenses trouble figuring out how — and who — to stop.

“Normally when you only have one good hitter they can only focus on that person, they don’t have to worry about anyone else,” Hart said. “But if you have multiple hitters, we can all have strong hits and they have to be focused the whole time and be ready for anything, and they can’t really relax.”

Even when they rotate away from the net, Hart and Coulson have the ability to still impact the offense.

“Sarah and Paige play all the way around the court and they have great back-row attacks,” Hagen said. “Even though teams may be expecting them to rotate off, they’re going to stay on the court and they’re going to intimidate and dominate even from the back row.”

Liberty junior Grace Maerten is the catalyst of the Lions offense, as she enjoys the variety of weapons at her disposal. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

“I think it’s definitely a surprise to [opponents],” Coulson added. “Sarah, she’s a big 6-1 hitter and she leaves for the back row and I think a lot of teams are like, ‘Oh, we get a break,’ but Grace [Maerten], our setter, she’ll find Sarah in the back row, she’ll find me on the outside, Jenna, our right side. It’s really helpful for us and it just catches defenses off guard.”

Maerten’s role as setter is key. She’s the catalyst of the offense, calling the plays and deciding who gets the ball on any given point.

“She’s so valuable, I don’t know what we’d do without Grace,” Coulson said. “She has such a good attitude on the court all the time. She’s always asking how she can improve her sets for me and Sarah. We’re always working on different plays just to throw the defense off. She also knows who likes what set, she knows her hitters and knows how to adjust to us.”

Maerten said that while there are a lot of times set plays are called and the eventual hitter is predetermined, most of her calls come naturally once she sees the play unfold.

“Typically it’s up to me and it’s definitely in the moment,” Maerten said. “During the plays, I usually decide but sometimes, depending on what the score is, if we’re up by a lot, I’ll tell my middles, ‘If I get that perfect pass it’s coming to you.’ Or if we’re down, I’ll tell Sarah and Paige, ‘It’s coming to you.’ ... There’s also times right before a play, Paige or Sarah would look at me and say, ‘Set me up, I can get us a point.’”

Liberty senior Paige Coulson goes up for a spike during a regular-season match against Westminster. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

In her second season as Liberty’s full-time setter, Maerten has amassed 525 assists, more than 29 a match and almost nine a set. She’s earned the trust of her coach to make the right calls in the right moments.

“It’s been a lot of work in practices over the last two years, just sort of telling her, don’t force the ball, go where the pass takes you,” Hagen said. “If you get an off pass, use the back row. We practice these things, week after week I think because she’s constantly asking the hitters, that’s built that trust with each of them.”

Maerten enjoys the luxury of having Hart, Coulson and others capable of scoring on every ball she puts up.

“It’s tough for the other team because they don’t know who I’m going to give it to,” Maerten said. “They’re not ready for me to give it to right side all the time, because they see the big hitters on the outside, and they think, ‘Oh it’s going to go outside,’ but I have such good hitters everywhere else I can really put it anywhere I want.

“It’s definitely super beneficial for me knowing when the pass isn’t perfect, I have incredible hitters everywhere at the net, and when the pass is perfect I know I can give it to anyone and I can rely on them.”