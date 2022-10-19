Undefeated Liberty volleyball in midst of ‘magical’ season as it marches toward county championship

Liberty volleyball has played itself into the position to win the Carroll County championship for the first time since 2016, as the Lions sit undefeated as the regular season heads into its final weeks.

Through nine county games, Liberty is 9-0 (10-0 overall) with a two-game lead over South Carroll and Westminster.

Westminster has controlled Carroll County volleyball as of late, winning five straight county titles. The Lions are looking to bookmark the end of the Owls’ run being the last team to have won the county other than Westminster.

Liberty's MacKenna Wright (13), Grace Maerten (4) and Paige Coulson (10) prepare for a point against Francis Scott Key on Sept. 12. Liberty is 10-0 this season and holds a two-game lead for the county championship as the season enters its final weeks. (Colin Murphy/for Carroll County Times)

What’s perhaps most impressive is that the Lions simply don’t lose — matches, sets, or even points. Over 10 matches, the Lions have not dropped a set. Manchester Valley has come the closest, pushing Lions to a 26-24 set earlier this month. The Lions have only let opponents score more than 20 points in five sets, three of which to were in two matches against Manchester Valley.

The feat is just a testimony to the Lions’ mentality.

“They have great composure, they are able to focus even when we are not playing not necessarily a strong opponent, just to keep their composure and to keep it together and play well,” coach Sheri Hagen said. “It’s really exciting, they push each other. They have a next-ball mentality. It’s like, if we make a mistake we’re moving on, we’re not going to get down the drain on the one play. … I’ve called it magical this season, ‘I don’t know how you girls are doing this but it’s magical.’ It’s really fun to watch.”

Liberty's Sarah Hart rises for a kill against Francis Scott Key on Sept. 12. (Colin Murphy/for Carroll County Times)

The Lions are going to have to keep their focus through their final four games. In addition to a noncounty match Monday at Middletown, Liberty has three county matches remaining against teams they’ve already beaten, but are the next three teams behind them in the county standings: South Carroll, Westminster and Century.

The good news for the Lions is that since a season-ending loss to Century in last season’s regional finals, this team has brought a renewed sense of focus to the court.

“We were all really disappointed that we lost to a team that we previously beat in the regular season in the playoffs,” senior Sarah Hart said. “We all knew that even if we beat a team in the regular season, we could just as easily lose to them. Just push every match and get as good as we can because we know they are improving, too, and that they are going to try and beat us again.”

The Lions are a veteran-led team with seven seniors returning from last year’s squad. They came into the year wanting to build off the successes of last season. Liberty only lost two seniors from last year’s roster and returned a bulk of the starters including outside hitters Hart and Paige Coulson. The duo has been starting together since being on the same eighth-grade club team before becoming four-year varsity starters.

The duo’s chemistry is built into the team’s DNA and makes it more enjoyable for Coulson.

“I think it’s definitely important because we’ve played together for so many years,” Coulson said. “We know how each other plays, we know each other tendencies, we can work well together in that way. We have a saying on our team, ‘Paige pass and Sarah smashes.’ We got really good chemistry on the team. We all get along on and off the court, which I think is super important. It makes the game more fun that way and it’s just easier to work together.”