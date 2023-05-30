Varsity Q&A: Liberty tennis coach Tim Brecker talks about his team winning its second straight Class 1A state title

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Liberty tennis secured its second straight Class 1A state championship over the weekend, led by three state finalists: Honour Zan (boys singles), Arjun Mistry and Nikhil Andhavarapu (boys doubles), and Grace Maerten and Hayden Speace (mixed doubles). Liberty edged out Boonsboro, 27-24, for the team state title.

Coach Tim Brecker spoke with the Carroll County Times to reflect on this season’s accomplishments. (Editor’s Note: some questions and answers have been lightly edited for clarity and conciseness).

What were your first thoughts as it became clear that your program was going to win the team state championship?

My first thoughts were that it was a total team win. We have a great collection of players and coaches and every single one contributed to all the success we had this year.

How has this year’s team met or exceeded your expectations?

Our girls team was really young, so seeing them mature as a group and come together and play well was great to see. Our boys were more senior laden, but they came in from day one and performed up to the high standard we expected them to. We went undefeated, did well in regionals and were able to carry that into states.

You had five players finish as state finalist and another two reach the state quarterfinals, what does that say for your program?

That we work hard every day in practice and push each other. Everyone works so hard throughout the season and this year we were fortunate to have had some great players go pretty far.

How is coaching or preparing for the state tournament different from county opponents that you see more often and know a lot better?

We focus on ourselves more as individual players in that short time we have. Our practices would be a lot of live-action playing. That way we can tweak and adjust the little things that will have them ready for any competition.

Describe the leaders you have in your program?

Honour Zan was a huge leader for us this year, not only on the court but in the locker room and off the court. He would organize activities outside of practice for everyone to bond and get closer. We also had a ton of guys that lead by example, showing up every day, on time and just helping the younger players build great habits.

What makes this team special?

We had some exhibition guys in the program that came from other sports and from day one worked just as hard as everyone else. We had a tremendous group of coaches that came and worked hard with all the players and made them better. Having a lot of people around doing the little things and making some key sacrifices really made the difference.

Besides the state title, what are you the most proud of this season?

I’m proud of the progress. I’m proud of the growth. Whether it was from our state finalist or our exhibition guys, everyone came and got better each and every day.