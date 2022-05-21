Liberty girls lacrosse going for second straight Class 1A state title after beating Southern, 18-7, in semifinals

Val Thompson has been and is the engine that makes Liberty girls lacrosse go. Tonight, she and her teammates were firing on all cylinders.

Liberty dominated draws and put their offense in high gear, scoring nine straight goals at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second to defeat Southern, 18-7, Friday night in the Class 1A state semifinals at Havre de Grace High School.

The Lions (12-7), the reigning 1A state champions, will have a chance to defend their title when they face the winner of Saturday’s Fallston-Boonsboro game in next week’s Class 1A state championship. That game will be played at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex, date and time to be determined.

Liberty's Ally Pond runs with the ball as Southern's Emma Talbott defends during a Class 1A girls lacrosse state semifinal game at Havre de Grace High School on Friday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Thompson scored seven goals to pace the Lions, while junior Riley Matthiesen added five. Lyndsey Miller led Southern with four goals.

Equally impressive for the Lions was their defense. Liberty held Southern (9-7) scoreless for 20 minutes, 39 seconds in the middle of the game. The Bulldogs scored on a Miller free position with 12:12 left in the half to tie the score at 4, but did not score again until 16:33 left in the second half. At that point, it was 13-5.

“It all starts with the draw,” Thompson said. “When we win those, we can push our transition game. I think that’s what happened tonight.”

The Lions jumped on Southern early, using a ball-control offense and their transition game to run out to a 4-1 lead with 18:07 left in the first half.

To their credit, the Bulldogs didn’t quit. Southern used a goal by Cecilia Rock and two free position goals by Miller to tie the game at 4.

Liberty's Val Thompson gets off a shot on goal with Southern's Cecelia Rock defending during a Class 1A girls lacrosse state semifinal game at Havre de Grace High School on Friday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

That’s the point where the Liberty defense kicked in. The Lions switched up a few things, and their speed and constant movement and switches seemed to confuse Southern. Meanwhile at the other end, things were really heating up. Thompson and Matthiesen each scored three of the next six goals to give Liberty a 10-4 lead with 30 seconds left in the first half.

Just before halftime they added another goal, this time by Jenna Evans with 13 seconds left, to take a commanding 11-4 lead at the break.

The second half was more of the same with the game ending with Liberty possessing the ball for extended periods and the scoreboard having a running clock.

“This is an awesome feeling,” said Thompson, who will play collegiately at Towson next year. “We get to go back and try and defend our title. We only have two seniors on the team and we get a chance to go for back-to-back titles.”

Lions coach Tom Brandel says Thompson is instrumental to the team’s success.

“She does so much, from leadership to scoring,” says Brandel. “She’s gone from scoring a lot of goals to being a very unselfish player who will do whatever is needed. She’s going to Towson for a reason next year.”

As for Southern, the Bulldogs will also return a young squad next year. While disappointed with the result, coach Cortney Yeatman knows the future is bright.

“We struggled a little tonight with our draws,” said Yeatman. “We are the only 1A school in Anne Arundel County, so the girls on the team are extremely close. We’ll learn from this.”

Goals: L – Thompson 7, Matthiessen 5, Evans 4, A. Pond, Hollenberger, Jendrek; S – Miller 4, Rock, Huggins, Mudd.

Assists: L – A. Pond.

Saves: L – E. Pond 5, Feaga 0; S – Perkins 8.