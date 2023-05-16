‘Great time to be a Lion’: Liberty boys, girls lacrosse sweep South Carroll in regional finals

It was the start to a busy week at Liberty. With five teams scheduled to compete for regional championships, athletic director Ed DeVincent was prepared to make room in the school’s trophy case.

“It’s great for all of our kids and coaches to be able to have this opportunity,” he said. “It’s a testament to how hard we work here.”

The lacrosse programs got the Lions off to a great start as the girls and boys teams defeated South Carroll in a Monday night doubleheader to win Class 1A West Region I championships. The girls beat the Cavaliers, 13-7, with the boys following with an 11-9 triumph

Riley Matheson, Taylor Jendrek power Liberty girls lacrosse

In the opening matchup of the night, the Lions defeated South Carroll to clinch their third straight regional title. Coach Tom Brandel was impressed with his girls’ execution of the game plan after a great week of rest and practice after earning byes into the region final.

“We worked hard all week in practice,” he said. “The girls were all on the same page and executed the way we wanted to.”

Six Lions scored in Monday’s win. Riley Matthiesen, who scored five goals, credited the scoring explosion to the unselfish culture of the back-to-back state champions.

“We are a team who wants everyone to succeed,” she said. “We’re not ball hogs. We share the ball and I think we came out and ran through all of our plays correctly.”

South Carroll went on a late run led by three Leah Miller goals. Taylor Jendrek stepped up for the Lions. Her final goal in the second half halted the Cavaliers push as she sliced through the defense and put the ball in the net.

“I was really nervous in the beginning,” Jendrek, who finished with a hat trick, said. “But I wanted to get a couple goals and keep up the intensity to help out everyone else as much as I could.”

With the win, the Lions will have the No. 1 seed in the state playoffs. The seven 1A regional champions are reseeded based on regular-season record. One region was empty, meaning Liberty will earn another bye, this time into the state semifinals either March 19 or 20 at a location to be determined.

Brandel knows despite another break looming, his team will look to rest, prepare and come out stronger after taking advantage of the extra days.

“I would prefer to play as much as possible but we’re going to keep the energy and effort up in practice,” he said. “We’re going to try and practice at the highest level possible. We will do a lot of scrimmaging and get ready for whoever our next opponent is.”

Liberty boys lacrosse uses big third quarter to defeat South Carroll, 11-9

Picking up right where the girls left off, the Lions boys used a 5-0 third quarter run and power through to a victory and its second straight regional championship.

“We knew with South Carroll, it doesn’t matter what you do in county or what are you doing against the rest of the state, when we play them it’s always going to be battle,” coach Steve Fabian said.

Tied at 6 at the half, the Lions didn’t flinch, going on a game clinching run that not only showcased some aggressive offense, but showed the importance of having a top goalie on your side during the playoffs.

Jack Mancha was brilliant during the run, anchoring a defense with confidence and in command as they held the Cavaliers scoreless for almost the entire third quarter.

“We were a team,” said Mancha, who finished with 13 saves. “We were communicating. We talked on defense and didn’t take dumb shots on offense.”

Three of the five third-quarter goals came from Aiden Ventura. The senior finished with a game-high four goals as he was locked in throughout what became a physical game. Perhaps the most impressive aspect of his performance was that he didn’t press for goals, instead playing through the offense, looking for the best shot and excelling at his role.

“I’m the highest scorer but that doesn’t mean I have to be a ball hog,” he said. “I start the offense up and if I must give the ball to another guy, he scores, I score.”

Now with the regional title clinched, many took the time to reflect on their championship victory, during what has been an up-and-down season.”

“We have a big thing about family,” Ventura said. “I think today for the first time, we played like a family all four quarters.”

Boys Lacrosse 2A West Region I Final: Liberty 11, South Carroll 9

L- Aiden Ventura (4), Edwin Blyden (2), Jacob Heidtman (2), Jonah Rohrer (2), Jake Landry (1)

SC- Cash Stanton (4), Cutter Stanton (2), Carter Mazalewski (1), Caden Green (1), Max Novak (1)

Girls Lacrosse 2A West Region I Final: Liberty 13, South Carroll 7

L- Riley Matheson (5), Taylor Jendrek (3), Jenna Evans (2), Jordan Ott (1), Emily Spampinodi (1), Mady Smith (1)

SC- Leah Miller (3), Charlotte Harrington (2), Shannon McTavish (1), Caroline Laur (1)