Taylor Jendrek scores game-winner in double overtime as Liberty girls lacrosse defeats South Carroll, 8-7

Liberty players celebrate a goal during a game earlier this season. The Lions rallied from being down two goals late to force overtime. In took two extra periods before Taylor Jendrek won it for the Lions. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

On the road, down multiple goals with under two minutes left — some teams may consider that a nightmare scenario.

For Liberty, it was business as usual.

Advertisement

Nobody panicked, no one flinched and everyone fought to bring the Lions back. Emily Spampinato’s goal with two seconds left sent their game against South Carroll into overtime. It took two extra sessions before Taylor Jendrek’s fifth goal of the night gave the Lions an 8-7 win over the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

“Our resiliency, team spirit and never-give-up attitude allowed us to win this game,” coach Tom Brandel said.

Advertisement

Jendrek was a force offensively, showcasing the depth of offensive weapons Brandel has at his disposal as Liberty (8-1, 2-1 Carroll County) looks for a third consecutive Class 1A state title.

“Last night, Jenna [Evans] had five for us,” he said. “Riley (Matthiesen) can have five, Emily could have five, it’s just a different girl each night that’s going to step up and give us that opportunity, so I have confidence in all the girls.”

No matter who ends up putting the ball through the back of the net, the key to such a potent Liberty offensive attack is the team’s ability to execute.

“There’s always a lane when we run our plays correctly,” Jendrek said. “We just have to work it long enough, make the cuts and stay patient.”

Finding themselves down in what was a physical game, the Lions fought the Cavaliers (5-4, 1-3) for every ground ball as ball control became crucial. The Lions’ communication on defense was strong in the closing moments, quickly plugging any gaps with quick switches and smothering help defense.

“The defense just has to bring the energy and it helps just support the rest of the team,” Isabelle Lucas said. “We were all getting hype, staying cool under pressure and causing turnovers.”

With Lucas and others on the defensive end getting stronger throughout the game, the Lions were able to limit shot attempts for some of South Carroll’s biggest offensive threats. Haley Feaga came up big with six saves in the second half and overtime.

Leah Miller gave the Lions trouble throughout, scoring four goals on the night. But perhaps the biggest factor in the win for Liberty was the team’s mental toughness.

Advertisement

The Lions showed the heart of a champion, often encouraging each other after mistakes and regrouping after bad stretches. The resiliency has paid off this year as the Lions have performed better in close games this season.

“I love that we all can support each other and bring each other up when we really need it,” Spampinato said. “Last year we were losing one-goal games and this year we’re pulling through and we’re all working together to do it.”

With the win, Liberty moves a step closer to a top seed in the region and securing a home game in the early rounds of the playoffs. More importantly for Brandel, wins like this one prepare the team for a tough road ahead as the champs brace themselves for more tough, hard fought games.

“This is Carroll County lacrosse, there’s always games like this,” he said. “It helps us get better for the playoffs.”

Liberty 8, South Carroll 7 (20T)

L- Taylor Jendrek (5), Emily Spampinato (2), Ally Pond (1)

Advertisement

SC- Leah Miller (4), Caroline Laur (2), Olivia Carter (1)