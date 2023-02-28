Liberty girls basketball holds off South Carroll for 49-39 regional semifinal victory

Jenna Liska and the Liberty Lions know a thing or two about winning. Monday night in a Class 2A West Region I semifinal, they learned a little bit about escaping.

The Lions built up a comfortable halftime lead, only to fight off a furious charge by an inspired South Carroll team in a 49-39 win.

Liberty (11-10) advances to Wednesday night’s regional final, where the top-seeded Lions will host Southern of Anne Arundel County at 6 p.m.

Liska led the Lions with 19 points. South Carroll’s Shannon McTavish led all scorers with 20 points, 16 of which came in the second half.

The teams split their games during the regular season, with each winning in the other’s gym. It looked like it the rubber match would be a Lions rout in the second quarter. Liberty got seven of it 15 points in the first quarter from Liska, and the Lions got 3-pointers from Liska and Paige McKnight to go on a 12-2 run to close out the first half.

Then things began to break down a little at the start of the second half.

“I think we got a little ahead of ourselves. We wanted to push the ball, but we started to throw balls away that we usually wouldn’t,” Liska said. “The pressure started to get to us a little.”

And pressure it was. After falling behind by 14 at halftime, the third quarter was all South Carroll — and all because of the defense.

After a free throw by Haleigh Hodges gave Liberty its largest lead at 28-13, the Cavaliers (9-13) came charging back. Led by McTavish, South Carroll went on a 12-4 run using traps and aggressive defense to cut the lead to 32-25 after the quarter.

The Cavaliers went on another run midway through the fourth quarter, and eventually used two free throws by Lilly Sheaffer to cut the lead to 37-36 with 3:47 left.

Liberty was looking for something to get their offense restarted. The found it on the next play, when Hodges set up in the corner and hit a perfectly placed 3-pointer with 3:37 left to run the score to 40-36.

“This morning I came in knowing this is a game when I had to hit my shots,” said Hodges. “The game was close at that point, and I’m just glad that I was able to add a little positivity at that time.”

“She’s a green-lighted 3-point shooter,” Liberty coach Barry Green said. “She knows best when to take her shot, so all credit to Haleigh.”

The basket seemed to wake up the Lions, who went on a 9-3 run to end the game.

“All credit should go to South Carroll. The third quarter is most indelible in my mind,” said Green. “We couldn’t do anything that we had game-planned to do. It required a big fourth quarter, and we broke their pressure, and we found a way.”

Liberty 49, South Carroll 39

SOUTH CARROLL – Miller 2, Hiller 10, McTavish 20, Laur 2, Harrington 3, Curtin 2. Totals: 14 10-16 39.

LIBERTY – Paulsen 6, Vaselaros 2, McKnight 5, Liska 19, Hall 2, Hodges 10, Goff 5. Totals 17 9-14 49. Halftime: L, 27-13.