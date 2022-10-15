Seth Jacobs scores 4 TDs, including one in final minute, to lead Liberty football over South Carroll, 35-34

Liberty's Seth Jacobs dives to the endzone for a first half score against South Carroll during a football game at Liberty High School on Friday on October 14, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

As part of Liberty football’s pregame senior night celebration, this year’s seniors listed their best memories.

Quite a few said beating Century last year. Beating Glenelg for a regional championship in 2019 was mentioned. Someone even said waking up early for summer workouts.

In Friday night’s game against unbeaten South Carroll, junior Seth Jacobs likely made his favorite memory. At least, no one in attendance Friday will forget it.

Jacobs’ fourth touchdown of the night came with 41 seconds left, and Austin Cirri’s extra point gave Liberty a 35-34 win over South Carroll.

“I’m amazed right now,” a near-speechless Jacobs said. “We started off slow, I didn’t really see that much opening up for me. Then my linemen talked to me, saying trust it, where they were blocking. I started trusting and it worked, the whole way through.”

Seth Jacobs again. From 15 yards out, his 4th TD. Ep is Good. With a minute left its 35-34 Liberty pic.twitter.com/2OzLduU4Eh — Tony Maluso (@TonySunSports) October 15, 2022

Jacobs finished with 148 yards on 24 carries and four touchdowns.

“He played his butt off,” Liberty coach Larry Luthe said. “He’s a very, very good high school football player. I’m happy he’s a junior and he’s coming back next year. He did a lot of good things.”

In recent years, Liberty (5-2, 4-0 Carroll County) has made a habit of coming up a play or two short in its biggest games. When South Carroll’s AJ Rodrigues scored a 51-yard touchdown run to give the Cavaliers a 34-28 lead with 3:08 to play, it seemed as if Friday would be another chapter of the Lions’ so-close-yet-so-far story.

Liberty's Jack Pellicciotti looks to pass during Friday night's 35-34 win against South Carroll. “Our M.O. these past two years has been, we can’t finish, we can’t win those close games,” Pellicciotti said. “You got to let those ones go. You got to go 1-0 every week, short memory." (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

But not this time.

“Our M.O. these past two years has been, we can’t finish, we can’t win those close games,” quarterback Jack Pellicciotti said. “You got to let those ones go. You got to go 1-0 every week, short memory. Especially as a quarterback, I got to have a short memory. I got to have that mentality that I’m going to go down the field, I’m going to drive the guys and I trust the other 10 other guys in the huddle and we’re going to finish.”

That’s what Pellicciotti did. A couple short passes moved the chains, and a 24-yard pass to Sam Evans brought the Lions to South Carroll’s 15. Jacobs took it from there.

“We kept our heads high and we just plowed through,” Jacobs said. “We knew we were going to get it.”

“I’m not going to lie, I was about to go, ‘Here we go again,’” Luthe said. “But I told myself I was going to stay pumped up and we tried to stay pumped up on the sideline. Our offense put together a couple nice plays and next thing you know, we’re scoring.”

The night began with fireworks as the teams traded touchdowns in the first three offensive plays. On the first play from scrimmage, South Carroll (6-1, 3-1) called a halfback pass. Rodrigues connected with a wide-open Jackson Strzelczyk for a 61-yard touchdown.

Liberty's Seth Jacobs tries to break a tackle attempt by South Carroll's Michael Pizzuto during Friday night's game. Jacobs finished with 148 yards on 24 carries and four touchdowns to lead the Lions. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

It took Liberty two plays to answer, as Pellicciotti found Phillip Sackett for a 66-yard touchdown.

The game then began to tilt in South Carroll’s favor, mostly due to Rodrigues. He scored two rushing touchdowns of 29 and 31 yards and had 93 yards on six carries by the end of the first quarter.

However, a missed extra-point attempt and an unsuccessful two-point try followed each Rodrigues touchdown, two plays that loomed large come night’s end.

Down 19-7 with all the momentum on South Carroll’s sideline, Liberty needed an adjustment.

“We just remembered who we were,” Jacobs said.

He scored his first touchdown late in the first quarter, and his second put Liberty ahead 21-19. Meanwhile, the Liberty defense made its own adjustments on Rodrigues. After his second touchdown run, Rodrigues was held to 12 yards on his next 13 carries before his 51-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Liberty's James Traynham, right, tackles South Carroll's AJ Rodrigues for a loss during Friday's game. Rodrigues was mostly bottled up by the Lions' defense outside of two touchdown runs. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

“AJ Rodrigues, amazing athlete. He’s very good, very fast, very agile,” Liberty linebacker Nico Marsicano said. “Us linebackers are larger guys, but we’ve been practicing all week. ... It comes down to getting to your form tackling, group tackling, not making it a one-on-one-matchup. When it’s group tackling, he can’t get out of that.”

One big hit led to another, and the Lions took their two-point lead into halftime. Liberty eventually made it a two-possession game on Jacobs’ third touchdown early in the third quarter, as South Carroll couldn’t find a way through or around the Lions’ defense.

“That’s what we do on defense, we feed off each other,” Marsicano said. “We’re a family. When one guy falls down we pick them up, when one guy has a big hit or big play, he’s doing it for us. We feed off each other and all the moments are together.”

“I felt that the team that made the least mistakes was going to come out on top,” South Carroll coach Mike Kraus said. “We made a couple mistakes, we turned the ball over deep in our territory and it ended up costing us.”

Down 28-19, South Carroll got back in the game on Nate Boore’s 31-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. The Cavs’ defense held and got the ball back with 3:55 to play. Two plays later, Rodrigues raced down the right sideline for the go-ahead touchdown, but the roar from the South Carroll stands was soon dulled out by Liberty’s winning drive.

Liberty now sits alone in first place in the county but faces Westminster (6-1, 3-1 after beating Century on Friday) next week. The Owls could force a three-way tie for first with a win. South Carroll looks to regroup after the loss, but has its eyes on a possible rematch with the Lions in the Class 2A/1A West Region playoffs.

“I told them look at the scoreboard,” Kraus said. “We’ll see them again.”