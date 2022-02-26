Liberty boys basketball avenges earlier losses, tops South Carroll 55-39 in Class 2A regional playoffs

Liberty boys basketball avoided a third loss to South Carroll this season, defeating the Cavaliers when it mattered the most: in the first round of Class 2A West Region I playoffs. Friday night, the fourth-seeded Lions surged forward with a statement victory, 55-39, that kept their season alive, much to the glee of hometown fans crowding the bleachers.
Coach Brian Tombs emphasized a deep change in the team’s desire as its primary motivator.
“I just thought we had some grit tonight,” he said. “I think really at this point … that’s the big thing, we’re playing teams that we’ve already played, two, now three times, we know each other well. So, just the grit and grind of wanting it more … tonight [made] a difference.”
Liberty advances to the regional semifinals where they’ll face top-seeded Century on Monday at 6 p.m.
The game began with the Lions and Cavaliers grappling an early advantage. It was eventually seized by Liberty, who created shot opportunities and remained vigilant, particularly outside the paint. The Lions’ driven attitudes propelled them forward, finishing the quarter ahead, 13-9.
South Carroll fired back at the start of the second quarter, taking initiative on defense and translating it smoothly into its offense. Liberty began to move more frantically, missing shots and garnering frequent fouls. The Cavaliers cut Liberty’s lead to three points, 28-25, at halftime.
The second half began in similar fashion, with back-and-forth scoring and physical defense from both teams. It was here that Liberty’s senior point guard Shane Stewart took charge, scoring several baskets in rapid succession.
Coach Tombs praised Stewart’s leadership throughout the game, particularly in the second half.
“He’s been good for us all year, and I just think he’s our leader and he gets us going. I thought he made some big buckets,” Tombs said.
Stewart scored 18 points in the game. He was backed by senior Elias Rimel with 12 points and junior Cam Hodges with five points.
Tombs noted that the return of a key defensive player from injury helped motivate the team.
“Actually, Phil Sackett, who came in off the bench ... this is his first game back, he’s been injured all year,” Tombs said. “So it was a nice bonus to have him back and I thought early in the game he got a few rebounds and putbacks and just [gave] us something that we haven’t had all year. We’ve had pretty good guard play, but now have a little bit of a presence underneath [the basket],” he said.
The combined efforts of many Lions helped them finish the third quarter with a five-point advantage, 38-33.
And despite the roaring crowd and the sweat dripping onto Liberty’s polished hardwood floors, the Lions did not crumble under pressure. In fact, it seemed to fuel their momentum. Their energy translated into efficient scoring, working as a cohesive unit and thriving off of the crowd’s electrifying support. Their lead only grew as the quarter wore on. The players ran out the clock as cheers erupted from the student section.
Tombs concluded that the success of the team would not be without the small changes they made to better themselves throughout the season.
“South Carroll’s been a tough opponent for us,” he said. “So, for us, it was really about trying to get some tempo. We wanted to get up and down a little bit, try to wear their legs out a little bit. They’re a very good shooting team. And … I just thought we had some grit tonight … the little things, rebounding, we’re not a big team, but I thought we rebounded the ball overall very well tonight, [and] the energy in practice that we’ve had the last couple days [was beneficial].”