Dominic DiBlasi, Jack Davidson helps Liberty baseball remain undefeated with 9-0 victory over South Carroll

Liberty’s formula has been working to perfection so far this season.

Armed with a deep pitching rotation and an offense that can strike at a moment’s notice, the Lions defeated South Carroll, 9-0, on Wednesday to remain undefeated.

“It was a great day all the way around,” coach Travis Inch said. “It only takes a little bit for us to get going.”

The Lions (6-0) took control with a five-run second inning. Seth Jacobs singled home their first run and the team took off from there, finishing the night with 13 hits.

Dominic DiBlasi and Kevin Hyde each had multiple hits. DiBlasi led the charge at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two singles, two doubles and three RBIs. The third baseman is among the team’s hitting leaders so far this season. He understands how crucial it is for the Lions to strike early in games.

“We have a really hot top of the lineup right now,” he said. “Right now, the reason we’re on top is because we’re scoring like crazy in the first and second innings and that’s given us the momentum for sure.”

Liberty's Dominic DiBlasi, right, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run against South Carroll during Friday's game. DiBlasi had four hits and three RBIs to help the Lions move to 6-0. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Another key to the Lions’ perfect start has been their pitching staff. Stockpiled with experience and talent, a parade of strong arms have all shown to be ready whenever Inch hands them the ball.

“Not only is it our depth, but it’s the approach,” Inch said. “We have so many guys that are ready and eager to contribute each time we step on the field.”

Wednesday’s pitching gem came from Jack Davidson. The senior pitched a two-hit shutout with six strikeouts. Davidson bounced back after hitting a batter on his third pitch of the game, rarely getting into trouble after.

“I know I hit the first kid but I shook that off,” he said. “Then once I got going I was hitting my spots and stayed locked in the rest of the way.”

Liberty pitcher Jack Davidson threw a two-hit shutout Wednesday against South Carroll. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Inch’s trust in his senior never wavered after Davidson hit the batter. Inch gave anyone in his reach a high five after Davidson was able to get a ground ball and watch as his infielders turn two for a rally-killing double play.

“Jack works quick, which is great,” he said. “He’s one of those guys I can put my trust in. Sometimes I let him call pitches and let him go.”

Inch is confident going into the meat of the season as he remains impressed with not only his team’s depth, but their mindset, one he thinks will take them far.

“These guys literally come to work every day,” he said. “They listen to us and what we’re telling them to look for so when it’s game time, we’re always ready to go.”