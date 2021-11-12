Liberty field hockey has postseason run halted by Pocomoke in 1A state semifinals

The difference between the Liberty field hockey team and their opponent, Pocomoke, in the 1A state semifinals Thursday came down to legacy and the playing surface that each team is used to playing on.
The Warriors, from Worcester County, have been to the state semifinals a total of 28 times, compared to nine final four appearances for the Lions. Pocomoke plays on turf fields the majority of the time, while Liberty plays on grass against county opponents during the regular season.
The Warriors used the intangibles to their advantage, earning the opportunity to play in their 25th state championship game by virtue of a 4-1 win over the Lions at Broadneck high School.
Pocomoke (14-0-1) will be vying for its 20th state championship when it plays Saturday at Washington College against second-seeded Patuxent, which was a 3-1 victor over Francis Scott Key in the other semifinal contest.
“What we need is turf. All these teams play on turf all year, every day, all the time. Playing the Westminsters and the [Francis Scott] Keys and Centurys helps us a lot,” said Liberty coach Brenda Strohmer, whose team, along with the rest of the Carroll County teams, play on grass throughout the year.
“But we actually have to go out of our county to get a turf game. Until we have turf and we can be compatible with the teams we face in the playoffs, it hurts us.”
The difference in the speed of the passes was evident early on as the top-seeded Warriors controlled play, gaining four penalty corners over a seven-minute span. Pocomoke finally broke through as junior midfielder Marli McDorman scored with 4 minutes, 27 seconds left in the first frame. The assist was credited to sophomore attacker Dakotah Trader.
Less than a minute later, Warriors defender Ava Skorobatsch went down with an injury and the stoppage seemed to shift the momentum in favor of the Lions.
Over the remainder of the quarter, Liberty managed three corners as the field seemed to tilt in favor of the No. 4 seed.
Early in the second, Liberty junior attacker Riley Matthiesen — who made multiple runs down the right flank that almost turned into scoring attempts — was stopped by sophomore defender Aubrie Castaneda. However, less than a minute later, senior defender Brooke Burgoon pounced on a rebound and found the back of the cage to knot the score at 1-1 with 12:42 remaining before intermission.
The goal was a wake-up call as the tide turned back in the Warriors favor. They generated numerous scoring chances off another three corners. At the 2:19 mark of the second quarter, Trader netted her first goal of the game, converting a pass from freshman attacker Aubrey Jackson-Bowen to give Pocomoke a 2-1 lead.
Exactly a minute later, Jackson-Bowen tallied the third goal of the half for the Warriors, with the assist coming from McDorman.
“The Pocomoke hockey tradition is played with all heart. We work hard. This group has been working for a long time and set their goal high. They came here tonight to do just that,” Pocomoke coach Brandi Castaneda said. ‘They played collectively as a team. … This team had a purpose and they came out here to fulfill that.”
The Lions, who have captured state championships in three of the past four years (not including the COVID season of 2020), did not bow down to Pocomoke despite the two-goal deficit. They generated another corner halfway through the third quarter and also added some heat to Warriors’ junior goalkeeper Ella Esham (five saves) late in the quarter.
But Liberty couldn’t cut into its deficit as the score remained 3-1 in favor of Pocomoke heading to the final 15 minutes of play.
The higher seed didn’t go into a defensive shell in the fourth quarter as play was steady on the Liberty side of the field. Four corners kept Lions senior goalkeeper Emma Meissner (11 saves) busy, with the final corner resulting in an insurance goal.
With just 77 seconds remaining in the contest, McDorman (an Old Dominion University commit) tallied the fourth goal for the Warriors, with the assist registered by Trader for the final margin of victory.
Strohmer was pleased with the outcome of the season, despite the loss. She knew the past two years have been tough on her players, but finishing with an 11-5 record gave her extreme pride in her troops.
“[Pokomoke] had a lot of strong players, and they just out-hustled us today. We knew they had hard hits, we knew they had good stick skills. We did the best we could,” Strohmer said. “I’m extremely proud of these girls. They have come from a lot. This is a whole new bunch of girls. They jelled, they bonded together as a team. I couldn’t be any more prouder to be their coach right now.”
The Lions lose seven seniors, as Burgoon, Joli Feitz, Julie Bassett, Madeline Blattau, Caroline Bacon, Anna Culver and Meissner are set to graduate in the spring.