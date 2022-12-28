Liberty boys basketball gets strong showings from Phil Sackett, Tyler Downs to defeat Rockville, 81-52

It was a tale of two halves for Liberty boys basketball as the Lions soundly defeated Rockville, 81-52, in the team’s first matchup of the Liberty Boys Basketball Holiday Tournament.

The win showed the versatility and adaptability of the Lions offense, while also allowing a key player to play some important minutes as he continues his return from early-season injuries.

Liberty's Phil Sackett drives to the basket for a layup against Rockville during Tuesday's game at the Liberty Holiday Tournament. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

During the first half, the Lions found themselves sped up offensively by the Rams’ pressure defense. But several of coach Brian Tombs’ ball-handling guards were up to the task.

Calm and relaxed, Derrick Goff and Michael Tombs embraced the pressure, turning multiple possessions into easy fast-break baskets for the Lions as they took an early lead.

“We played really well, made some great passes today and were able to get some key guys some good, easy looks,” Tombs said.

The dominance came to a head late in the first half when after two straight fast-break possessions ended in uncontested Lions layups, Rockville coach Todd Dombrowski subbed out all five of his players in a display of frustration. Rockville found itself down by as many as 23 as the Lions were able to close the half up 19.

The Rams took a different approach defensively in the second half. Gone was the persistent and annoying pressure, much of which failed against unfazed ballhandlers, and in came a zone defense as the Rams were desperate to keep the game close. The Lions countered by pounding the ball inside to combat the zone look they were now facing.

Phil Sackett led the inside charge, becoming the Lions’ go-to man. He finished with 20 points and was an anchor for the team defensively with some key blocks as the Rams failed to mount a comeback in the third quarter. Sackett was one of four Lions that finished with double-digit points in the win.

“I kept getting good looks,” Sackett said. “I just tried to be aggressive and make the shots when my number was called.”

Aside from providing another opportunity for the Lions (5-2) to improve on a strong start to the season, Coach Tombs used the second half to give some extended time to some younger reserves and a returning player looking to get back into the swing of things after being sidelined early in the season.

Tyler Downs, one of Liberty’s four double-digit scorers, was crucial for the Lions in the second half. He finished with 14 points and four steals as his active hands disrupted the Rockville defense the entire game.

Liberty's Tyler Downs, right, steals the ball away from Rockville's Manoli Manolakos, left, in the third quarter of Tuesday's game at the Liberty Holiday Tournament. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The senior guard is returning from shoulder surgery last year and a broken finger suffered early in the season. He quickly became Tombs’ second-half project. The large lead allowed for some individualized, hands-on coaching as the team looks to ease Downs back now that he is fully healthy.

“Tyler was a key contributor for us last year,” Tombs said, “Tournaments like this are great opportunities to get him back in the fold.”

With players like Sackett taking advantage of attacking a new defensive look and others like Downs using the tournament to collect valuable in-game experience, the Lions know the importance of using winter break to play basketball instead of sitting around resting.

“For a lot of people, it’s break, so they’ll be relaxing,” Sackett said. “For us, this is time for us to keep grinding and do what we do.”

Liberty will look to keep the momentum going, matching up with Northwest on Wednesday at noon at the tournament.