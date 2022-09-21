Liberty girls soccer scores twice in second half to beat Manchester Valley, 2-0

Liberty head coach Danielle Prietz(left) and Manchester Valley head coach Allen Hogan talk before kick off of the Varsity girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Liberty’s Taylor Jendreck knows a little bit about overcoming adversity. After missing much of last season with ACL and MCL tears, she was just glad to be back on the field for the Lions this year. Tuesday night at Liberty, she made sure to make her appearance count.

Jendreck dribbled through two Manchester Valley defenders and launched an arching shot from 30 yards out that dropped right over Manchester Valley goalie Emma Lander’s outstretched hands into the net, giving the host Lions the lead in the 68th minute en route to a 2-0 win.

The Lions (3-3, 1-1) controlled play for almost the entire second half, got another goal by Morgan Stein off a corner kick in the 75th minute for the final margin.

Liberty midfielder Madi Rytina moves the ball past Manchester Valley midfielders Leigh Hoke, left. and Ella Bonney in Tuesday's game. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

“We talk about being hungry and I could tell they were hungry tonight,” Liberty coach Danielle Prietz said. “We’ve been struggling to finish [offensive possessions], but we started taking chances. They finally paid off.”

Prietz said Jendreck’s goal was just what the senior captain needed.

“I’ve been telling Taylor to shoot more,” Prietz said. “She just drove this one and drove it over her head and it went in.”

“This was only my second high school goal, so it was kind of special,” Jendreck said. “I was getting flustered early in the game. I knew I had to keep my composure, though. Then, the opportunities started to come.”

After a scoreless first half that saw both teams split the chances, the Lions came out blazing in the second half.

“We started playing a higher line on offense and started doing some things that we worked on in practice,” Stein said. “Even though we weren’t scoring, we just remained positive. We could see we were getting closer [to scoring] and what we were doing was starting to pay off.”

Liberty forward Grace young tries to get the ball past Manchester Valley midfielder Molly Smith during Tuesday's game. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

After Jendreck’s goal, the Mavericks (0-3-1, 0-1) had their best chance of the second half to tie the game. With 10:38 left, Manchester Valley’s Kayla Brady had a curving shot from the left sideline that gave Liberty goalie Madison Smith trouble for a minute. Smith fell down but was able to jump on the rebound as several Manchester Valley players circled but couldn’t punch the ball past Smith.

Less than five minutes later, the Lions put the game away with Stein’s goal. Liberty’s Hannah Devincent launched a towering corner kick in front of the Mavericks’ net. The ball fell at the feet of a Manchester Valley defender who misplayed the ball in the crease. The ball landed at the feet of Stein, who buried it into the top of the net past Lander.

Prietz said she hopes the win will be just what the Lions need to get their offense started.

“I hope this is just what we need to get us going,” said Prietz, whose team has two more games this week. “I want to build on the progress we made here and keep it going. I’m hoping this can take us right through the rest of the week, and build on it.”