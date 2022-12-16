Manchester Valley girls basketball builds early lead and doesn’t look back in 67-21 victory over Liberty

Liberty's Jessica Hiller tries dribbling past pressure from Manchester Valley's Luetta Seipp during a girls basketball game at Manchester Valley High School on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

After falling to South Carroll, Manchester Valley girls basketball entered Thursday night’s game against Liberty determined not to lose two in a row.

The host Mavericks (4-1, 2-1) took out their frustrations on the Lions, jumping out to an early 17-0 lead and coasting to a 67-21 victory in a Carroll County League game.

Aubrey Chopper led a balanced attack for the Mavericks with 11 points as Emma Penczek also finished in double figures with 10. Liberty (2-3, 0-1) was led by Paige McKnight’s six points.

In Tuesday’s 40-35 defeat against the Cavaliers, Carmaya Bowman, the Mavericks’ leading scorer, spent much of the night in foul trouble. Without her, the Manchester Valley offense struggled.

“We really shouldn’t have lost,” Bowman said. “We didn’t play well offensively. I got into foul trouble and fouled out. I think it fired us up for this game. We knew we had to watch our fouls defensively, and the offense responded.”

Manchester Valley's Aubrey Chopper shoots over Liberty defender Paige McKnight during a game Thursday night. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

After that loss, the Mavericks had a team meeting in which coach Heather DeWees emphasized the importance of everyone contributing. The Mavericks clearly got the message, as they jumped out to an early lead while playing suffocating defense.

“We kind of had a reckoning,” DeWees said. “We had gotten into some bad habits, and I told them it’s everybody’s job to score. We generate a lot of points off of our defense, but I wanted them to know that it’s important for everyone to get involved.”

Liberty finally halted the run as Paige Reisner knocked down a 3-pointer with 2:20 remaining in the first quarter. That basket ended up being Liberty’s only points in the frame as the Lions trailed 26-3 after the opening quarter.

“Coach DeWees got pretty quiet [after the loss],” Penczek said. “We felt like we didn’t play like ourselves, and we wanted to make sure that didn’t happen again.”

Liberty, playing without injured starters Jenna Liska, a Frostburg University commit, and Gigi Hall, improved in the second quarter. However, the undermanned Lions who only had eight available players were outscored 13-8 in the quarter and ultimately trailed 41-11 at half. The second half, played mostly with a running clock, was more of the same.

Manchester Valley's Emma Shaffer looks to pass away from defensive pressure by Liberty's Haleigh Hodges during a game Thursday night. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

“As you can see, we were playing short-handed,” Liberty coach Barry Green said. “We were the unfortunate ones who got to play them after their loss, and that’s a really good team over there. You can see that they are very well coached. This is a tough stretch for us, but we’ll hold it together until we get our players back.”

The Mavericks played a complete game offensively as 11 players scored.

“Hopefully, we can build on this and it can help us going forward,” Penczek said.

Manchester Valley 67, Liberty 21

LIBERTY — McKnight 6, Reisner 3, Golombeck 3, Hodges 5, Goff 4. Totals: 7 3-9 21.

MANCHESTER VALLEY — Penczek 10, Stottlemire 8, Meredith 8, Kresslein 4, Smith 2, Chopper 11, Bowman 8, Seipp 2, Shaffer 4, Coufal — Shifflet 6, Murphy 4. Totals: 29 2-2 67.

Halftime: MV, 41-11.