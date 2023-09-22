Manchester Valley field hockey gets strong effort in the midfield, stays unbeaten with 3-0 victory over Liberty

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Manchester Valley #8, Amanda Herrold on a breakaway towards Liberty goal in the 2nd quarter, defended by #2, Claire Kim and #22, Abigail Durst. Liberty vs Manchester Valley field hockey Thursday September 21, 2023 at Liberty High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

For some teams, striking early with a goal in the first quarter is a perfect way to kick off a county game. But teams with championship aspirations realize it’s not the end of the world when they don’t get the early score they covet.

Last year’s Class 2A state runner-up Manchester Valley Mavericks have high expectations for this year, and coach Denean Koontz was looking for more out of her team early. Koontz pleaded with her girls to settle down and continue to move the ball and they responded, defeating Liberty, 3-0, Friday night to remain undefeated on the year.

“It took us some time to come into our own,” she said. “We were a little bit sporadic then once we settled down and started playing our game with some passing and moving the ball, it led to good things.”

It was a great day for the Mavericks’ defense as they suffocated the Liberty offense, limiting the Lions’ scoring opportunities and keeping control of the ball. Koontz gives the credit to her strong midfield trio of Sophie Baer, Taylor Fique and Allie Largent for the dominant display on that end of the field.

“Our middies are critical to our success,” Koontz said. “Not only do they provide our opportunities to score but they’re also our first line of defense as well.”

The Mavericks’ three goals each came from a different player, the result of an offense that listened to Koontz and took control of the game after the slow start. Fique, Amanda Herrold and Charleigh Seifert all found the back of the cage as the Mavericks took the three goal lead and held on for the county win.

“I definitely think they were a hard, county team and they were one of our biggest competitions for the county,” Baer said. “We played really strong on our midfield line and our attack definitely finished today.”

With another early county test down, the Mavericks have a quick turnaround as they play another tough road county game next week against Westminster. Though the teams tied for the best county record last year, the Owls’ head-to-head win over the Mavericks gave them the county championship.

With such a deep county field that features two state runners-up and two more semifinalists, Koontz knows her team needs to get straight to work even after such a dominant win.

“My message was that they can enjoy the win for about 15 minutes,” she said, “then it’s time to prep for the next one.”

Manchester Valley 3, Liberty 0

MV- Taylor Fique (1), Amanda Herrold (1) and Charleigh Seifert (1)