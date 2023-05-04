Manchester Valley baseball uses big fourth inning to beat Liberty, 7-0

The Manchester Valley baseball team became the first county team this season to beat Liberty, claiming a 7-0 win Wednesday. (Timothy Dashiell)

There were multiple mini-battles taking place as Manchester Valley and Liberty faced off Wednesday night. Not only did the Mavericks have the tough task of facing the undefeated Carroll County champions, both teams had to battle against the weather as sporadic rain made the margin for error even smaller for both teams.

Manchester Valley conquered both, defeating Liberty 7-0, ending the Lions’ undefeated county season and picking up a huge win as the playoffs approach.

Advertisement

“It was a good team win all the way through,” Manchester Valley coach Shawn Hampt said. “Our focus wasn’t that we were playing Liberty, we worried about staying present at the moment and just doing the best we could every pitch.”

The dangerous Liberty offense was held in check by Jacob Gouge, who threw a one-hit shutout with only one strike out.

Advertisement

It wasn’t an overpowering performance on the mound, rather, a different type of dominance was on display. The Mavericks’ defense stepped up behind Gouge. Instead of trying to overthrow and blow the ball past the Lions, Gouge pitched to contact and his defense was ready every time they were needed to make a play.

“I can’t take too much of the credit,” Gouge said. “My team was behind me catching line drives, making diving plays. Even when they bobbled the ball, they would make the play anyway.”

Offensively, the Mavericks put the ball in play, capitalizing on five Lions errors. A four-run fourth inning extended the lead as they took control of the game.

Manchester Valley finished the game with nine hits. Hayden Askew, Liam Ziegenfuss and Grady Magin each had multiple hits. Askew drove in a run for the Mavericks, a result of the aggressive mindset he has every time he steps into the box.

“I’m coming in thinking first pitch fastball and if it’s there, go get it,” he said. “My job is to get on base because I know we have guys that can step up and hit me in.”

The win gives the Mavericks the momentum they need and sends a message as they look forward to the regular season finale and playoffs.

“We can do anything,” Gouge said. “There’s nothing stopping us, we just proved it here today.”