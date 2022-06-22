Liberty’s Joe Glass is the 2022 Carroll County Times All-County baseball Player of the Year

Liberty senior second baseman Joe Glass hit .467, drove in 18 runs, stole 12 bases and was a vacuum defensively with a .959 fielding percentage. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Liberty baseball found itself at an early-season crossroads. Despite entering the year with a talented group, the Lions lost three of their first four games.

Something needed to change for the team to live up to its potential.

Advertisement

Joe Glass was one of the seniors determined to turn things around.

For his all-around excellence and senior leadership for the state semifinalist Lions, Joe Glass has been named the Carroll County Times 2022 All-County baseball Player of the Year. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

“We started 1-3 and weren’t sure what the rest of the season was going to be like,” Glass said. “Then me and a couple other seniors, we stepped up as leaders and we started clicking as a team.”

Advertisement

An 11-game winning streak followed. The Lions picked up county and regional titles, advancing to the Class 2A state semifinals.

Glass was instrumental in the team’s success. The senior second baseman hit .467, drove in 18 runs, stole 12 bases and was a vacuum defensively with a .959 fielding percentage. For his all-around excellence and senior leadership for the state semifinalists, Glass has been named the Carroll County Times 2022 All-County baseball Player of the Year.

“Joe was one of those players, I can count on him at any time,” Liberty coach Travis Inch said. “He took on a leadership role and we needed him to take on that role, him and Ryan Smith. They brought us together as a team.”

A tough out for opposing pitchers with a batting average that led the county, Glass owed his success to what he called “a very fundamental swing.”

Liberty senior Joe Glass was a versatile player for the Lions, hitting for contact, driving in runs, stealing bases and playing strong defense. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

But it still required work.

“We would all show up to practices every day, did what coaches asked us,” Glass said. “Even on Sundays when we didn’t have practice, me and a lot of other guys would go to the cages and hit. All season, I was just on and hitting well, seeing the ball well.”

Glass’ versatility gave Inch a lot of options when setting his lineups.

“We run things a little different on our team. He’s the bat-to-ball guy,” Inch said. “With his contact and speed, we talked about making him leadoff, but I like him in the [No. 4] spot. I knew he could do a lot of things we needed.”

Advertisement

Glass says he’s been playing baseball longer than he can remember, enjoying it most among all the other sports he’s played.

Liberty players celebrate their 15-2 win over Century in their Class 2A regional championship game on May 17. (Dylan Slagle, Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)

“Really just the competitiveness,” he said of what pushed baseball to the forefront. “Also, my brother played baseball as well. It was his favorite sport. We grew up playing together.”

There was plenty about the game for Glass to love in his senior season. Liberty’s lineup featured several dangerous hitters, each pushing the next player to be better.

“When you see your other teammates do well, it makes you want to, obviously, keep doing well,” Glass said. “We would feed off our teammates doing well and keep it going.”

[ Liberty baseball beats Century for regional championship. ]

There were so many pieces crucial to Liberty’s run. Glass was among the most valuable when it came to his all-around game.

“Joe was a valuable player all season,” Inch said. “Every game he was working counts, getting on base. When we needed that key hit, he was there to provide it.”

Advertisement

Coach of the Year

Travis Inch, Liberty

In his third season running the program, Inch guided the Lions to one of their best seasons in recent memory. Liberty won 17 games, picked up the Carroll County championship and advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 2006.

Inch helped his team get over a rough start to the season in which it began 1-3. The Lions quickly turned things around, winning their next 11 games until a loss to Century on May 2.

But five more wins followed, including a 15-2 victory over Century for the regional championship in the rubber game of the season series between the county rivals.

Liberty added a 9-2 win at Gwynn Park in the state quarterfinals before falling short in the semifinals to Patuxent, 3-1.

South Carroll pitcher Braden Cordrey delivers in the second inning of the Cavaliers' state quarterfinal against Clear Spring on May 20. (Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)

All-County first team

Braden Cordrey, South Carroll, sophomore, pitcher

Advertisement

Cordrey went 4-3 with a 1.52 ERA, allowing only 10 earned runs and picking up three saves. He struck out 42 in 44 2/3 innings.

Dominic DiBlasi, Liberty, junior, pitcher

A versatile threat, DiBlasi won three games and had two saves on the mound, recording a 1.86 ERA and .967 WHIP with 47 strikeouts and just eight walks. At the plate, he hit .377 with 15 RBIs.

Kyle Grimsley, Century, senior, first baseman

Grimsley led the Knights with a .448 batting average and 25 runs. He also had three home runs, four doubles and 18 RBIs.

Century's Brayden McGraw, left, is congratulated after scoring a run by teammate Carson Zepp (27) during a game at South Carroll on April 8. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Cam Hodges, Liberty, junior, catcher

Advertisement

Hodges batted .421, slugged .667 and recorded three home runs and 20 RBIs. Defensively, he finished with a .913 fielding percentage.

Brayden McGraw, Century, senior, outfielder

McGraw hit .403 with five home runs and 23 RBIs. He also scored 18 runs and had a team-high seven stolen bases.

Logan Miller, South Carroll, senior, center fielder

Miller led the Class 1A region champion Cavaliers with a .411 batting average and finished with two home runs, five doubles, a triple, 15 RBIs and 22 runs. He stole 11 bases and had no errors in center field.

Bryson Prietz, Century, senior, pitcher

Advertisement

Prietz went 3-0 in eight starts for the Knights and posted a 3.41 ERA. He struck out 42 in 39 innings.

Liberty's Ryan Smith delivers a pitch to a Manchester Valley batter during a game at Liberty on June 4. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Owen Roach, Century, junior, outfielder

Roach was a top power hitter for the Knights, recording five doubles and 26 RBIs — both team-highs — as well as six home runs. He hit .393 and scored 22 runs.

Ryan Smith, Liberty, senior, center fielder

Smith was another big piece of the Lions’ potent lineup, hitting .392 with a .447 on-base percentage. He drove in 15 runs and scored 18 and was also a key pitcher for the county champions.

Travis Smith, Gerstell, sophomore, shortstop

Advertisement

Smith hit .340 for the Falcons with two doubles, a triple and 20 RBIs. He also picked up four saves on the mound.

Brayden Stutzman, South Carroll, senior, pitcher

Stutzman went 5-2 as the leader of the Cavaliers’ staff, posting a 2.39 ERA. He struck out 72 batters in 44 innings and only allowed 30 hits.

South Carroll starting pitcher Brayden Stutzman pitches against Liberty on April 27. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Konnor Walker, Westminster, senior, first baseman

The Owls’ biggest offensive threat, Walker hit .353 and led his team with eight extra-base hits and 17 RBIs.

Anthony Zombro, Liberty, senior, third baseman

Advertisement

Zombro led the county champion Lions with 24 RBIs, hit .329 with a pair of home runs and recorded a .769 on-base percentage. He was also a key member of the pitching staff.

All-county second team

Alex Angel, Winters Mill, senior, outfielder

Matthew Becker, Liberty, senior, first baseman

RJ Branch, Century, senior, catcher

Brody Comer, Century, junior, pitcher

Jack Davidson, Liberty, junior, pitcher

Advertisement

John Delgado, Gerstell, junior, first baseman-pitcher

Chris Durkin, South Carroll, senior, pitcher

Bodey Griffin, Francis Scott Key, junior, catcher

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

Jamison Gouge, Manchester Valley, junior, outfielder

Coen Harvey, Winters Mill, junior, pitcher

Kevin Hyde, Liberty, junior, pitcher/designated hitter

Advertisement

Gene Magin, Manchester Valley, sophomore, shortstop

Colin Perrier, Century, junior, first baseman

Breidy Tejada, Winters Mill, senior, center fielder

Jacob Wachtel, Francis Scott Key, junior, outfielder