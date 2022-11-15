Sarah Hart, Paige Coulson lead Liberty volleyball over Hereford, 3-1, in Class 2A semifinals

GAITHERSBURG — The Liberty Lions have relied upon seniors Sarah Hart and Paige Coulson all year to lead their offense. Usually, its Hart who provides most of the power, while Coulson is adept at finding holes in the defense. Monday night at Watkins Mill in the Class 2A state semifinals, it was the other way around.

The No. 6 Lions held off a stubborn Hereford team, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17, 25-22, to advance to Thursday’s 2A state championship game at Harford Community College at 5 p.m. They will face Middletown of Frederick County, a team they defeated in five sets a few weeks ago.

Advertisement

“I think we set really hits goals at the beginning of the season, and we just keep achieving them,” said Hagen. “They leaned on their outsides most of the evening, and they were full swing, and I think we did a better job of finding holes.”

The Liberty volleyball team celebrates after beating Hereford in Monday's Class 2A state semifinals at Watkins Mill High School. (Mike Frainie)

Coulson agreed with her coach.

Advertisement

“Me and Sarah, we’ve been playing together for so long,” Coulson (18 kills) said. “We know each other’s game so well. I think it really showed tonight.”

Liberty (18-0) took the lead midway through the first set, using kills by five kills by Hart (27 kills), some of them on tips over the net, to open up a 12-12 tie into a 20-15 lead. From that point on it was all Lions, as Liberty got kills from Grace Maerten, Coulson, and Savannah Craven and an ace by Erin Gossard to close out the set, 25-15.

The No. 11 Bulls (18-2) played their best volleyball in the second set. Led by the serving of sophomore Grace Perry, Hereford went on a 10-0 run, turning a 17-11 deficit into a 21-17 lead. The Bulls won the set, 25-22, on a tip kill by Rebecaa Fetterolf to even the match at one set apiece.

Liberty dominated the third set. The Lions roared out to a 14-7 lead and were never seriously threatened. The tip kills that Liberty kept dropping in were beginning to frustrate the Bulls, who fell 25-17 and trailed the match, 2-1.

The Lions finished off Hereford in the fourth set, but the Bulls put up a spirited fight. At one point, Hereford had a 15-12 lead. That’s when Coulson and Hart went to work, with Hart providing four kills down the stretch and Coulson three, to take the set 25-22.

[ South Carroll volleyball rallies from down two sets to beat Patterson Mill in 1A state semifinal ]

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

The Lions will face an epic rematch with Middletown, a team they were down to two sets to none before rallying to win in five sets.

“We’re really excited [for Thursday night],” Coulson said. “We won counties, then the regional and now this is the next step. I think we’re ready.”

For Hereford, the Bulls extend their streak of futility in the state semifinals. Hereford had lost eight of the last nine years in the state playoffs. Still, Bulls coach Dave Schreiner was proud of his team’s effort.

Advertisement

“I think this is probably the best team we’ve ever had,” Schreiner said. “We competed right until the end and we just had a few lapses. Give credit to Liberty, we made some mistakes and they made us pay for them.”

In the earlier match, Washington County’s Clear Spring advanced in Class 1A with a 25-9, 25-6, 25-14 win over Forest Park. The Foresters played their best set in the third, but were no match for the Blazers, who last won the state championship in 2018.

“I’m a junior, so just being here was a great experience for me,” said Forest Park’s Chaniayah Taylor. “Now we know what we need to work on next year to get back here and play better.”

The Blazers will face South Carroll in Wednesday’s 5 p.m. state championship match at Harford Community College.