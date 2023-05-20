‘We’ve got 20 guys ready’: Liberty baseball’s team-first culture on display in 27-2 Class 2A quarterfinal win over Gwynn Park

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Friday, the Lions got everyone on their roster involved in a blowout win over Gwynn Park in a Class 2A quarterfinal.

Jack Davidson and Cam Hodges quickly saw their roles change during Friday’s 27-2 win over Gwinn Park in the Class 2A state quarterfinals.

A 12-run second inning turned the All-County superstars into the game’s most enthusiastic cheerleaders as many of the Lions reserves were able to enter the game, much to the delight of starters and fans alike.

After Davidson pitched a scoreless first inning, Hodges’ towering grand slam — one that sent a baseball into the tennis courts behind the field — started the dominant run as the Lions scored the game’s first 20 runs.

“We came out of the gate hot right away,” coach Travis Inch said. “It all started with great infield-outfield warm-up. Everyone felt great from the jump.”

Inch had zero issues turning to his bench with such a big lead. One by one as substitutions were made, the incoming players were serenaded by cheers and encouraging messages from starters, coaches and fans as they were ready for their moment.

“We preach constantly to them that they need to always be ready and work hard,” Inch said. “It was nice seeing them get a few opportunities out there.”

Sitting behind Hodges for a lot of the year, Jack Andrews came in and picked up where Hodges left off, driving in three runs and playing stout defense behind the plate for the Lions.

“With the backup position, you kind of know you’re not going to play a lot,” Andrews said. “But when you do go in, you got to give 110%. That’s what I want to do. Not just for me, but for the team.”

A mindset like Andrews’ has been the catalyst for a Liberty team that has dominated Carroll County this season. As league and 2A West Region I champions, the Lions have been supportive of each other throughout the year, with many willing to play a behind-the-scenes role, sacrificing playing time for the team’s ultimate goal.

“I don’t start but I encourage everyone,” Colton Rexrode said. “I push everyone and try to make things fun.”

Rexrode may have gotten bigger cheers than Hodges when he entered the game, hitting a two-RBI double late in the game as the Lions continued to pour it on. Rexrode was one of 11 Lions to record an RBI. Hodges was ecstatic to see each of his teammates have their own moment during this year’s playoff run.

“They bring a lot of energy. They put in the work offseason so they deserve to be out there,” he said. “They’re kind of like the backbone of the team.”

Now, after a 27-run, 15-hit performance that saw every player that entered the game safely reach base at least once, Inch knows a tougher task is coming. His team needs to prepare for a rematch with Patuxent in this year’s 2A state semifinal.

“It’s time to move on,” Inch said. “Today was amazing, but we know it was just a stepping stone to our end goal, that state championship.”

The Panthers defeated the Lions, 3-1, in the same round last year, but with such a talented team from top to bottom, Inch is confident this year’s team has what it takes to get over the hump and into the state finals.

“We preach that from one to 20, we have 20 solid guys,” he said. “Because of how we work, each one of them is ready for the moment.”