Unselfish offense, clutch shooting lead Liberty boys basketball past Glenelg, 46-34, for sixth straight win

Glenelg’s Will Piwowarski passes to teammate Siji Jolayemi, right, against Liberty’s Aaron Bald, center, during a boys basketball game between Liberty and Glenelg at Glenelg High School on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Inside of four minutes remaining, Glenelg seemingly had all of the momentum after trimming Liberty’s lead to seven.

But on a missed Gladiators 3-pointer, Cole Jernigan grabbed a contested rebound and the Lions pushed the ball up the floor. It ultimately found senior Michael Tombs in the corner. Despite struggling from the perimeter earlier in the game, Tombs rose up and drilled a 3, which pushed the Lions’ lead back to double digits. He added another triple shortly after, sending a fatal blow to Glenelg’s comeback hopes in the Lions’ 46-34 victory Monday night.

Liberty’s Michael Tombs, left, puts up a shot against Glenelg’s Alfonse Dello Russo during Monday's game. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

“It was good that they still trusted me,” Tombs said. “I was struggling at the beginning, up until then I hadn’t hit a three. So, for them to trust me to knock down that shot, it’s a shot I hit a lot, so I let it fly and hoped for the best.”

Playing without starter Camden Hodges who was out sick, the Lions’ offense didn’t skip a beat. Liberty (8-2) displayed its unselfishness and fluidity, jumping out to a 14-7 lead after one quarter.

Christian Chen knocked down a 3-pointer on the Gladiators’ opening possession, but the Lions took over from there. Six different Liberty players scored as the Lions shifted the ball from side-to-side effectively and found open cutters for easy shots.

“We’ve been trying to work on that a little bit,” Liberty coach Brian Tombs said. “We’re not a great one-on-one team, so the ball movement for us is huge. We have some good shooters, so the more that the ball can move and make that defense shift allows our guys to find spots that make us a little more successful. I thought today our guys saw the floor much better with that ball movement.”

Glenelg (2-6) responded early in the second with back-to-back buckets from Alfonse Dello Russo and Will Piwowarski. However, the Lions offense maintained its strong rhythm with multiple baskets from Jernigan, once again moving off the ball. After Glenelg trimmed the lead to 18-15, Liberty closed the half on a 7-0 run. Tyler Downs knocked down a pivotal triple as Jernigan and Phil Sackett added baskets over that stretch.

Leading by 10 at the break, the Lions added to their lead in the third quarter. Glenelg was held scoreless for over three minutes midway through the third, while Downs got going offensively. He scored half his team-high 14 points in the frame.

Liberty's Derek Goff, center, drives between Glenelg's Alfonse Dello Russo, left, and Michael Toll during Monday's game. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

“Definitely just looking to score the whole time, not playing timid,” Downs said. “Not playing scared, my jump shot was hot, so I just kept on letting it fly.”

Trailing by 19, its largest deficit of the game, Glenelg scored the final five points of the third, capped off by a buzzer-beating triple from Ty Jenkins. That momentum carried over to the fourth, as Chen knocked down his third triple of the game and Piwowarski added a transition layup off a steal, bringing Glenelg to within seven with 4:20 remaining.

“Our energy, we needed that spark and that energy,” Glenelg coach Alex Blazek said. “If we would’ve played with that spark and that type of energy all four quarters, I think the scoreboard might look a little different.”

However, the Gladiators’ furious rally fell short as the Lions’ turned to their seniors. Tombs’ back-to-back triples, accompanied by strong defensive rebounds from Derek Goff and Jernigan put the finishing touches on Liberty’s sixth straight victory.

“I think it’s guys stepping up when we need them,” Coach Tombs said. “The ball movement, the unselfishness and everyone’s just working together. I think that’s been our success. Our depth, I think that’s been able to give guys rest, so we can stay a little fresher than most teams. They just trust each other and have done a good job playing together.”