Hannah DeVincent nets hat trick in the first half as Liberty girls soccer shuts out Gerstell, 3-0

Liberty #18, Rose Larner pursues Gerstell #12, Reagan Ramsey with the ball in the 1st half. Liberty vs Gerstell girls soccer Monday September 11, 2023 at Gerstell Academy. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Hannah DeVincent is uncomfortable talking about herself. After Monday evening’s performance against Gerstell Academy, she didn’t have to. Plenty of other people did it for her.

The junior scored a first-half hat trick, the only scoring in the game, to lead visiting Liberty to a 3-0 victory over the Falcons in a nonconference game.

“Hannah came to us last year after playing at Mercy as a freshman. She’s very creative, very technical,” Liberty coach Danielle Prietz said. “She’s just special.”

Most of the fans in attendance would probably agree. DeVincent opened the scoring just over 17 minutes in, taking a cross from fellow junior Chloe Kang and firing it into the upper corner of the net from roughly 10 yards out to give the Lions a 1-0 lead in their season opener.

The Lions added to the lead a little over three minutes later, when DeVincent took another pass from Kang and ran down the middle of the field. She evaded a defender before placing a dart of a shot in the upper corner from about 20 yards away to raise the lead to 2-0.

The last goal came off of a free kick to the left of the goal. DeVincent hit a good strike, but Gerstell goalie Cambrie Franks looked to have the ball before misplaying it and watching it roll into the goal. The goal, from 25 yards out with just over 15 minutes left in the half, upped the margin to 3-0.

The Falcons (1-1) tried to mount a comeback but the Liberty defense was equally as impressive as DeVincent’s offense. The Lions held Gerstell to just three shots on goal, giving goalies Madison Smith (playing in the first half) and Maeve Reese (the second) a relatively easy evening.

Gerstell had probably its best chance to score with just over three minutes left in the game. A cross in the box from around 12 yards out found Freshman Peyton Davis alone. She couldn’t connect on the shot, however, and Liberty ran out the clock.

“We came out strong today and everyone contributed to us scoring those goals,” said DeVincent, refusing to take credit for herself. “We have a good group here and we want to win. We want to go to states this season.”

Gerstell Academy's Cadence Poklemba, left, battles Liberty's Hannah DeVincent for possession of the ball in the first half of Monday's game. DeVincent scored all three goals in the Lions' 3-0 win. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Prietz was obviously pleased with her team’s effort.

“I watched some film on them from last year and we changed our formation for this game,” Prietz said. “We came ready to play, and I think it really showed.”

For Gerstell, the loss was a learning experience. Coach Guiliano Celenza said his young team, which has only two seniors on the roster, will hopefully benefit from the game.

“It’s unfortunate that we made three careless mistakes, and they made us pay for them,” Celenza said. “I thought my girls came out and competed well in the second half when it would have been easy to fold up our tent.”

Liberty 3, Gerstell Academy 0

Goals: L - DeVincent 3. Assists: L - Kang 2. Saves: L – Smith 1, Reese 2; G - Franks, 9.

Half: L, 3-0.