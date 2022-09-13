Liberty volleyball showcases all-around strength in 3-0 sweep of Francis Scott Key

Monday’s Liberty-Francis Scott Key volleyball game began as thunderstorms brought heavy rainfall through much of the surrounding area.

Inside Liberty’s gym, a different kind of deluge took shape.

The Lions rained down point after point against visiting Francis Scott Key, employing an on-point service game, fluid passing and a fleet of powerful outside hitters to wash away the Eagles in a 3-0 sweep, 25-13, 25-9, 25-8.

Grace Maerten racked up 25 assists, Paige Coulson tallied seven aces to go with six kills and five digs, and Sarah Hart had 13 kills and five digs as the Lions moved to 2-0 overall and in the county.

With her seven seniors displaying evident chemistry and skill, Liberty coach Sheri Hagen was encouraged by her team’s dominant all-around performance.

“This is pretty much what you can expect every time we get on the court. It’s fun to watch them.,” Hagen said. “They have a good time, they’re all really good teammates who want to see each other succeed, and they push each other to get better.”

The hosts quickly dialed in Monday. Liberty turned a 6-4 lead in the first set into a 13-4 advantage behind seven straight service points by Jenna Liska, who finished with six kills. Strong serves were a constant as Liska, Coulson, Hart, Mariah Talford and Hadley Rossbach each did their part in pursuing Hagen’s stated team goal of a 90-plus serve percentage.

“We’ve been working hard in practice making sure we get our serves in and we’re consistent,” Coulson said. “It’s such an important part of the game. Once you start serving a lot at a team, it gets them out of their rhythm, and then we can really dominate from there.”

When the Eagles were able to keep points alive, the Lions sprayed passes to all sides of the court, feeding Liberty’s prolific kill trio of Coulson, Hart and Liska. In the second set, digs by Coulson, Hart, Erin Gossard, Natalie Crane and Angela Jones gave Maerten chances to set up her teammates.

“It’s really exciting that I get to be there for them and I get to give them all those crazy balls and let them have all those kills,” said Maerten, a junior. “It’s so exciting for me, because they’re some of my best friends, and I just get to watch them kill it.”

Hart, who had 216 kills last season, was on the receiving end of many of those passes. The Eagles made it a point to double-block Liberty’s senior at the net. With her power accounted for, Hart eluded the defense with finesse, dropping crafty tips into space for points during second- and third-set runs.

“When her options are tight, and she can’t get that big, powerful full swing, that’s something [Hart] is definitely working on,” said Hagen, who said her seniors’ individual versatility allows them to rotate positions and exploit whatever the defense can’t cover. “It’s an interesting pairing with our outsides. We have them play all the way around and they’re great passers also. So, when Paige is in the back row, she’s putting up really nice passes and Sarah gets the hit. It’s really a nice combination and it worked really well today.”

The Lions finished play in just such an exchange, with Coulson getting a kill after her own service, then assisting Hart for another kill. Raleigh Upton served the final two points with topspin to finish off the match.

Francis Scott Key sophomore Dylan Andrews managed three kills and two blocks, while Katrina Bowman, Anna Darago and Anna Ridlon each had four digs for the Eagles.

Coach Shannon Saghy said Monday’s game was a learning experience for the Eagles.

“[Liberty has] a lot of power,” Saghy said. “They taught us a lot, so I’m excited to keep working based on that.”

The Lions, early leaders in the race for the county title, are looking to build on last year’s regional final appearance.

“We only lost two seniors, so it’s basically the same team, and we have such good chemistry, all the girls,” said Coulson. “It’s just really fun to continue what we had last year.”