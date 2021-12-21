Third quarter surge propels Liberty boys basketball to victory over FSK, 59-42 | Carroll County sports roundup (Dec. 20)

Using a 10-0 run over the final four minutes of the third quarter, Liberty held off Francis Scott Key and stayed undefeated in league play Monday evening.
The Lions (2-0, 4-1) pushed their lead back into double digits and never looked back down the stretch on the way to a 59-42 victory over the visiting Eagles (1-1, 2-2).
“I thought in the third quarter we picked up the defense a little bit, which got us out in a couple of transition buckets,” Liberty coach Brian Tombs said. “We started playing a little stronger and got to the foul line a few times. I think that kind of just changed the game and our mindset that we were fine and at that point we rode it out from there.”
With all the momentum entering the final quarter, senior Shane Stewart took over down the stretch for the Lions. He scored six of his team-high 23 points during the frame, showcasing his offensive repertoire with several shot fakes to get to the rim. Stewart, one of only three seniors on the team, is a three-year varsity starter.
“It’s amazing, I look back and I was a sophomore starting, playing in a regional championship,” Stewart said of his veteran experience. “I’m just so comfortable in that environment now because I played when I was so young. That experience helps so much for games like these when it’s a close game.”
After trailing by eight points at the half, Francis Scott Key trimmed its deficit in the opening four minutes of the second half. A vital part of that comeback was senior forward Ryan Rill, who found success in the paint. The 6-foot-4 Rill scored seven of his team-high 14 points during that span, helping to galvanize the Eagles’ offense.
However, with Rill battling foul trouble and the Lions post defense tightening, the Eagles offense stalled. Those offensive struggles were compounded by several fouls, including a technical assessed to Francis Scott Key down the stretch of the third. Off those fouls, the Lions converted four of seven shots at the foul line to energize the home crowd.
“I think that Liberty did a really nice job defensively on Ryan and it limited what we were able to do,” Francis Scott Key coach Ryan Kimble said. “I think that our team needs to get a little mentally tougher. That’s on me, I need to do a better job of coaching. When things got tough instead of answering the bell, we kind of forgot about the team and tried to do it individually and that’s not a recipe for success.”
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
In addition to Stewart, junior forward Phil Sackett found success in the final quarter for Liberty. Sackett helped to anchor the Lions low-post defense and scored four of his 12 points during the final period. Junior guard Tyler Downs also contributed eight points, knocking down several mid-range jumpers in the first half.