Chase Miller throws 2 touchdowns; Liberty football beats Francis Scott Key, 21-6

If you were looking for beautiful, mistake-free football on Friday night, Francis Scott Key was not the place to be. For Liberty coach Larry Luthe, though, he’ll take what he can get.

“We have to be more disciplined. We had too many dead-ball penalties and we made too many mental mistakes,” said Luthe. “We’re learning on the fly here and we have to get better. We have no quit in this team and they kept working hard.”

The result was a 21-6 win for Luthe’s Lions over host Francis Scott Key in a Carroll County League game.

Liberty (2-2, 2-0) fell behind early, but rallied to take the victory. Chase Miller threw two touchdowns as well as one interception in the win.

FSK (0-4, 0-2) used a Liberty mistake to take the lead. On the Lions’ first play from scrimmage from their own 21, the ball was snapped over Miller’s head. Several players from both teams had a chance to grab it, but it rolled into the end zone and was recovered by FSK’s Chris Thomas, giving the Eagles a 6-0 lead after the extra-point kick was blocked.

Liberty got one back late in the first quarter. On a third-and-15 from his own 10-yard line, Eagles quarterback Ben Stevens threw a pass across the middle. Liberty’s Nico Marsicano stepped in front of the pass at the 14-yard line for the interception and returned it to the 6. Two plays later, Miller found Kevin Poole alone in the right half of the end zone to tie the game. After the ensuing extra point, Liberty led 7-6 with 3:37 left in the first quarter.

The Lions began to assert themselves in the second quarter. On their second possession, they fashioned together a five-play, 60-yard drive to extend the lead. On the second play of the drive, Miller found Tristan West open for an 18-yard gain. Three plays later, he spotted Michael Martin running free down the right sideline and hit him in the front of the end zone with a perfectly thrown pass from 29-yards out. After the extra point, Liberty led 14-6 with 6:21 left in the half.

“The route was a fade. I cut inside and then I broke back out,” Martin said. “It was a hitch-and-go and he hit me with a great pass and I somehow hung on to it.”

Michael Martin stretches out to catch the ball for a touchdown past Colton Feister during Friday's game at Francis Scott Key. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Liberty used its special teams to increase the lead. On a fourth-and-14 at their own 17, FSK dropped back to punt. The Lions blocked the punt and Andrew Nelson returned it to the Eagles 1-yard line. Seth Jacobs scored on the next play to run the lead to 21-6 with 4:56 left in the half.

Both teams played a sluggish second half and neither could get in the end zone.

FSK coach David Cunningham talked about the mistakes his team made that led to the loss.

“Our game plan was to contain the run, but we fell a little short,” Cunningham said. “We made some mistakes and we got behind the eight-ball and it cost us the game. I loved how we started off the game, but we have to fine-tune some things and cut down on the mistakes to be able to compete in this county.”