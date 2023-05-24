Liberty girls lacrosse pulls away to beat Fallston, 14-10, win third straight Class 1A state title

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Liberty's Sophia Carpenetti, left, looks to elude defensive pressure from Fallston's Abby Richard during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship at Stevenson University on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Clinging to the slimmest of margins with under four minutes to play in Tuesday’s Class 1A state championship game, Liberty girls lacrosse coach Tom Brandel said he never considered telling his offense to stall.

“That’s a lot of time to kill in girls lacrosse,” Brandel said. “I have confidence in this team.”

So instead of passing the ball back out on her free position, junior Emily Spampinato strode confidently to the hole and scored with 3:07 left. She added two more goals in the waning minutes to help No. 8 Liberty put away Fallston, 14-10, for its third straight state title — each against the Cougars.

Senior Taylor Jendrek scored a game-high six goals and seniors Riley Matthiesen and Jenna Evans added two each. Evans also dominated the draw throughout the first half, helping the Lions win 11 of 14 to rebound from an early 2-0 deficit by scoring eight of the next 10 goals.

The win gave Liberty’s eight-player senior class a 13-0 record in three years of playoffs.

Liberty's Emily Spampinato cuts between Fallston's Ally Schromsky, right, and goalie Cameron Rohner to score during the second half of Tuesday's Class 1A state championship game at Stevenson University. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

“I don’t know how many seniors have done that in Maryland history,” Brandel said. “We’ve had to battle multiple playoff games along the streak … but always somehow they figure out a way to win.”

“It’s like a full-circle moment,” Jendreck said. “I really don’t have any words … Man, it’s nice to get the third one.”

The Lions also had the distinction of beating all three of last year’s other state champions, downing Class 4A champion Broadneck, 3A champ Marriotts Ridge and 2A champ Century during the regular season.

“Sometimes I’ve heard it in the media where they’re like ‘Eh, they’re just the 1A,’” Brandel said, “but we can compete with the top teams in the state.”

Staked with a seemingly comfortable lead against Fallston, however, the Lions nearly let this one slip away.

Led by junior Ava Lambros (three goals) and sophomore Sydney Grafton (two goals, four assists), the Cougars (15-4) fought back with five of the next seven goals, including a feed from Grafton that bounced off the top of Lambros’ stick and trickled into the net and a close-range shot from senior Ally Schromsky that referees initially waved off for a crease violation but then ruled a goal.

Liberty's Taylor Jendrek (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Fallston. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Ultimately, however, Fallston had no answer for Jendrek, who they simply couldn’t guard.

“I would say the game-changer was 21 [Jendrek],” coach Maddie Palko said. “She was a force … we had plans. You prep and you have ideas, but at the end of the day she was able to get past us, and I think that was a huge deal. We would start to gain momentum, and then we would make a silly mistake. Overall, 21 was a force. The draw was another.”

Liberty led, 11-10, when Spampinato drew a foul near the goal with 3:07 left. She didn’t hesitate when given the opportunity to score.

“When we were up by only one … I really thought it probably would be good to get another goal,” Spampinato said. " I trust Jenna [Evans] on our draw to get the ball back, and that’s why I just kept scoring … I knew she’d get the ball back.”

Evans did, twice more, and Spampinato capitalized with two more goals in the final 2:17 to put the game out of reach.

“We were fine with scoring if it was there,” Brandel said. “I think one time I said, ‘You can go,’ nice and loud from the sideline, and someone finished one.”

Fallston's Ava Lambros tries to get past Liberty's Riley Matthiesen. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

For Liberty’s players, the win was especially poignant, coming nearly a year after Karyn Brandel, the coach’s wife, was diagnosed with a rare type of brain cancer called glioblastoma. While going through treatments, she’s insisted that her husband continue coaching.

Players have dedicated their season to her.

“I think we all know we’re playing for a bigger reason, and this season has all been for her,” Matthiesen said, choking back tears. “I’m just really proud of us and how far we’ve come.”

Liberty 14, Fallston 10

Goals: F — Lambros 3, Schromsky 2, Galloway 2, Grafton 2, Budke; L — Jendrek 6, Spampinato 3, Matthiesen 2, Evans 2, Carpenetti. Assists: F — Grafton 4; L- Matthiesen 2, Jendrek. Saves: F — Roeder 2, Rohner 2; L-Feaga 7. Half: Liberty , 8-5.