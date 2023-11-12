Liberty boys cross country wins Class 1A state championship; Gregory Schellberg claims individual title

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Runners vie for position during the Girls 4A race at the Maryland State cross country championships at Hereford High School Saturday. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Gregory Schellberg was bouncing up and down, anxiously awaiting his prize.

How he still had that much energy is anyone’s guess, because Schellberg had just blazed a trail around Hereford High’s cross country course, winning the Class 1A state championship in 16:35, more than 26 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

But it wasn’t his gold medal he was so giddy to receive. It was Liberty’s team state championship trophy.

Schellberg led a dominant outing for the Lions, who featured three of the top four and four of the top seven finishers.

Noah Petroski and Scott Feaga finished third and fourth, respectively. Jesse Gresh added a seventh-place finish and Neal Sanchez rounded out the scorers in 17th.

Liberty won with 28 points. Second-place Catoctin finished with 134.

Schellberg said the quality of each runner on the team is what makes everyone better.

“It’s really been great. Even if they haven’t been right on me — they have the past couple meets which is insane for them — just having someone behind me in workouts, hearing their footsteps, pushing me all the time, honestly that’s what helped me today,” he said.

The state championship has been a quest a long time in the making for seniors such as Petroski.

“Weve wanted a state championship for years now,” he said. “Our freshman year we were really close but COVID stopped us. Last year we were third in 2A … We’ve always been right there and wanting that, so this feels really good.

“We came into this season knowing we had a good chance, and we obviously want to defend ourselves. I think we did pretty well with that.”

Gregory Schellberg of Liberty crests a hill with a commanding lead to win the boys 1A race during the state cross country championships at Hereford High School on Saturday. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Schellberg has had what he called a “roller coaster” season. He never finished lower than fifth in any race, but had yet to win. Until Saturday.

“Coming out here, I wasn’t going for time,” he said. “This is my first cross country win. It means so much to be here at states. The time’s honestly, whatever. … I told myself, I do not care about the time. All that matters is that I cross that line in first.”

He led a good portion of the race but refused to get comfortable until he conquered the course’s infamous “dip.”

“I started realizing after that little horseshoe turn that I was going to get it,” he said. “Before, I didn’t know I was going to deal with the dip coming up. The second I looked around the backstop I was just so happy. Every race this season I’ve just been hunted down by whoever’s behind me. Finally crossing that line first is an amazing feeling.”

Devos, Harford Tech lead area 1A girls entries

Harford Tech’s Isabel Devos spent a lot of time leading up to states reading some of the online forecasts about who will finish where and win what.

She went into Saturday with a goal in mind to finish top three and she hit it, taking third place in the 1A girls race in 20:23.14.

“I felt really excited,” Devos said. “There was a lot of pressure put on me I felt like. … But now that it’s over I’m so happy with myself. This course is an amazing course and it really shows who is a good runner and every girl out there did amazing.

“I was looking for top three and I got that and I didn’t care about my time because on this course you can’t put that pressure on yourself to get a good time. That wouldn’t have worked in my head. I pushed as hard as I could.”

She also came in hoping her team would finish top three. However, the group also including Marley Seaborn (18th), Caroline Bates (21st), Morgan O’Connor (32nd) and Cecelia Kearney exceeded expectations, finishing as state runner-up — news that Devos couldn’t believe when she first heard it.

“That would be amazing,” she said. “We were definitely looking for top three; two is amazing. Our first meet we came in second, we thought, this is going to be our year. Coming from Harford Tech, it would be making history and my girls have been so good.”