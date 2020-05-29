xml:space="preserve">
Liberty High School’s college commitment list for 2019-20

By Carroll County Times
Carroll County Times
May 29, 2020 6:00 AM
Liberty's Rachel Thiem (L) and Alex Bull embrace as time expires and the Lions defeat visiting Century, 64-45, to claim the 2A West, Region I championship Wednesday night in Eldersburg.
Liberty's Rachel Thiem (L) and Alex Bull embrace as time expires and the Lions defeat visiting Century, 64-45, to claim the 2A West, Region I championship Wednesday night in Eldersburg.(Doug Kapustin/Carroll County Times)

The Times is recognizing Carroll County’s high school athletes who have made college commitments during the 2019-20 school year.

Some of the county’s high schools recently took to social media to recognize their college-bound athletes, since spring signing day ceremonies were wiped out because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Let’s take a look at them, continuing with Liberty High School.

The Lions crowned a pair of fall state champions with field hockey and girls cross country. Liberty’s field hockey team went 18-0 and capped its 2019 season by beating Washington 2-1 to earn a third state title in four seasons.
Senior Meghan Huey earned Times Player of the Year honors, and the midfielder is headed to Stevenson University. Also college-bound for more field hockey are teammates Caroline Evans (Catholic) and Christine Goetz (Salisbury). Goetz earned four first-team all-county honors, and Evans received two.

On the same day as Liberty’s field hockey state championship, Nov. 9, the Lions’ girls cross country team bested the 2A field by pacing five runners in the top 20. Sammie Spargo placed sixth in the girls race, and it looks like she’s set for double-duty next year at Loyola with cross country and track.

Liberty won its field hockey title at Washington College, and that’s where girls basketball standout Rachel Thiem is headed next year to continue her hoops career.

Thiem helped Liberty win a regional championship this past winter, and surpassed 1,000 career points as well. She finished her prep career with 1,135 points, second most in Lions history, and earned third-team all-state honors for Class 2A-1A teams.

Liberty’s 2A state quarterfinal football team from the fall features seven college-bound players in McClain Butler (Salisbury), A.J. Delgado (Stevenson), Sean Disbrow (Washington and Jefferson), Nate Holmes (Stevenson), Nate Kent (Towson), Peyton Scheufele (Salisbury), and Mike Spitz (Kutztown).

Meanwhile, three-sport athlete Jordan Nastos chose softball for college, and she’s headed to University of Hartford.

Girls Basketball

Rachel Thiem, Washington College

Boys Cross Country

Gavin Edson, Frostburg State

Girls Cross Country

Sammie Spargo, Loyola

Field Hockey

Caroline Evans, Catholic

Christine Goetz, Salisbury

Meghan Huey, Stevenson

Football

McClain Butler, Salisbury

A.J. Delgado, Stevenson

Sean Disbrow, Washington and Jefferson

Nate Holmes, Stevenson

Nate Kent, Towson

Peyton Scheufele, Salisbury

Mike Spitz, Kutztown

Boys Lacrosse

Derek Baldwin, Elizabethtown

Niklas Hinton, Howard Comm. College

James Myers, Messiah

Connor Stewart, Elizabethtown

Girls Lacrosse

Shannon Eissele, Shenandoah

Morgan Sutherland, Washington College

Alanna Wray, Loyola

Boys Soccer

Aaron Ostendorf, Carroll Comm. College

Girls Soccer

Grace Maciejewski, Shenandoah

Carly Squillaro, Stevenson

Softball

Jordan Nastos, Univ. of Hartford

Swimming

Allison Tomsuden, Louisiana State University

Girls Tennis

Emily Brecker, Misericordia

Noelle Htwar, Millersville

Boys Track & Field

Michael Broom, Delaware Valley

Gavin Edson, Frostburg State

Girls Track & Field

Abbie Potter, Salisbury

Sammie Spargo, Loyola

Hailey Steier, Catholic

Volleyball

Jolie Jones, Barton College

