Liberty High School’s college commitment list for 2019-20

The Times is recognizing Carroll County’s high school athletes who have made college commitments during the 2019-20 school year.
Some of the county’s high schools recently took to social media to recognize their college-bound athletes, since spring signing day ceremonies were wiped out because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Let’s take a look at them, continuing with Liberty High School.
The Lions crowned a pair of fall state champions with field hockey and girls cross country. Liberty’s field hockey team went 18-0 and capped its 2019 season by beating Washington 2-1 to earn a third state title in four seasons.
Senior Meghan Huey earned Times Player of the Year honors, and the midfielder is headed to Stevenson University. Also college-bound for more field hockey are teammates Caroline Evans (Catholic) and Christine Goetz (Salisbury). Goetz earned four first-team all-county honors, and Evans received two.
On the same day as Liberty’s field hockey state championship, Nov. 9, the Lions’ girls cross country team bested the 2A field by pacing five runners in the top 20. Sammie Spargo placed sixth in the girls race, and it looks like she’s set for double-duty next year at Loyola with cross country and track.
Liberty won its field hockey title at Washington College, and that’s where girls basketball standout Rachel Thiem is headed next year to continue her hoops career.
Thiem helped Liberty win a regional championship this past winter, and surpassed 1,000 career points as well. She finished her prep career with 1,135 points, second most in Lions history, and earned third-team all-state honors for Class 2A-1A teams.
Liberty’s 2A state quarterfinal football team from the fall features seven college-bound players in McClain Butler (Salisbury), A.J. Delgado (Stevenson), Sean Disbrow (Washington and Jefferson), Nate Holmes (Stevenson), Nate Kent (Towson), Peyton Scheufele (Salisbury), and Mike Spitz (Kutztown).
Meanwhile, three-sport athlete Jordan Nastos chose softball for college, and she’s headed to University of Hartford.
Girls Basketball
Rachel Thiem, Washington College
Boys Cross Country
Gavin Edson, Frostburg State
Girls Cross Country
Sammie Spargo, Loyola
Field Hockey
Caroline Evans, Catholic
Christine Goetz, Salisbury
Meghan Huey, Stevenson
Football
McClain Butler, Salisbury
A.J. Delgado, Stevenson
Sean Disbrow, Washington and Jefferson
Nate Holmes, Stevenson
Nate Kent, Towson
Peyton Scheufele, Salisbury
Mike Spitz, Kutztown
Boys Lacrosse
Derek Baldwin, Elizabethtown
Niklas Hinton, Howard Comm. College
James Myers, Messiah
Connor Stewart, Elizabethtown
Girls Lacrosse
Shannon Eissele, Shenandoah
Morgan Sutherland, Washington College
Alanna Wray, Loyola
Boys Soccer
Aaron Ostendorf, Carroll Comm. College
Girls Soccer
Grace Maciejewski, Shenandoah
Carly Squillaro, Stevenson
Softball
Jordan Nastos, Univ. of Hartford
Swimming
Allison Tomsuden, Louisiana State University
Girls Tennis
Emily Brecker, Misericordia
Noelle Htwar, Millersville
Boys Track & Field
Michael Broom, Delaware Valley
Girls Track & Field
Abbie Potter, Salisbury
Hailey Steier, Catholic
Volleyball
Jolie Jones, Barton College