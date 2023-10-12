Grant Bernstein, Arjun Singh lead Liberty boys soccer past rival Century, 2-1: ‘Losing to them is never an option’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

One night after watching their respective schools’ girls programs battle to a draw, the Liberty and Century boys took center stage Wednesday to decide which of the neighboring communities get soccer bragging rights for this fall.

The Lions, still seething from a loss in last year’s regional playoffs, pulled and defeated the Knights, 2-1, on the strength of Grant Bernstein’s go-ahead goal.

“This is the game that we look forward to every year no matter what,” Bernstein said. “Losing to them is never an option.”

This year’s chapter of the rivalry had it all: an intense showdown between players extremely familiar with each other from club teams, intense moments where the slightest loss of composure could cost either team a victory, and of course, a standout performance by one of the quietest players on the field.

As Liberty’s goalie, Arjun Singh wasn’t in the mix when checks and tackles turned into scuffles that brought out a yellow card or two. Instead, the junior did the talking with his play, finishing with 13 saves to anchor the Liberty defense. Coach Donnie Kwedar wasn’t surprised by another strong day by Singh as he brought the same thing he normally brings to the table every day for the Lions

“Stability,” he said. “I can always count on him and his teammates know they can count on him all the time.”

The first half featured two teams fired up and ready to play. As the overly excited forwards and midfielders got the ball, their enthusiasm was on display as several shots from both teams sailed and went over the goal.

Nate Frey got the scoring started as the sea of blue and yellow making up the home stands got loud. Century’s Colin Murray responded with a nice header of his own to tie the score before halftime. With the score tied and both teams hurt and tired, Bernstein finished the job with the second half’s lone goal.

“We played through our wings today because we saw we had the advantage,” Bernstein said. “We put balls through the gaps against them and finished off the game.”

While it may be easy for some teams to get stagnant after defeating their arch-rival, Kwedar has his team looking at the bigger picture. A matchup with South Carroll looms and unlike previous years, this year’s matchup now has playoff-seeding implications with the Lions joining the Cavaliers in Class 1A.

After playing in another close game, something that the Lions are all too familiar with this season, Kwedar thinks a big win like this gives his team all the momentum moving forward.

“We’ve been fighting all season long,” he said “We’ve been basically losing by one or winning by one and today we came through. I really think we’re going to do well from here on out.”

Liberty 2, Century 1

C- Colin Murphy (1)

L- Nate Frey (1), Grant Bernstein (1)