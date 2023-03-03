Liberty boys basketball brings the school another regional championship, beating rival Century, 73-56

Liberty #15, Camden Hodges layup in the 1st half. Liberty vs Century MPSSAA Class 2A Boys Basketball regional final, March 2, 2023 at Liberty High School. The Lions defeated the Knights 73-56. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

It was net-cutting time yet again at Liberty High School.

Twenty-four hours after the girls basketball team won the 2A West Region I final, the boys had their turn. And they did it against archrival Century.

After splitting the regular-season matchups, the rubber match was for everything. High school careers, bragging rights and a trip to the state quarterfinals were all on the line.

Behind 26 points from Tyler Downs and key fourth-quarter rebounding, the Lions pulled away from the Knights for the 73-56 victory.

With Liberty up just 47-44 entering the fourth quarter, both teams knew every possession counted. The Lions had Downs to rely on for scoring, but it was the tenacious rebounding effort by Camden Hodges and Phil Sackett that helped the Lions pull away.

“I know they don’t always get the glamour because they do all the dirty work,” coach Brian Tombs said. “But their size and energy are so valuable to what we do.”

Liberty's Tyler Downs shoots a 3-pointer in the second half of Thursday's Class 2A West Region I championship game against Century. Downs scored 26 points in the win. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

With rebounds becoming second-chance opportunities, Downs took advantage with two floaters as Century slowly saw its season coming to an end. The dagger came when Sackett soured over three Knights for another offensive rebound, then hitting a wide-open Derek Goff for a 3-pointer.

“They [Liberty] got some extra possessions at the end and were able to convert,” Century coach George Wunder said. “That killed us.”

A final run and some free throws sealed the deal, sending Liberty to the state quarterfinals for the third straight season against a team to be determined. The eight region champions in 2A will be reseeded based on regular-season record. No matter who the Lions draw, the team is ready knowing a state championship is just three wins away.

“We’re excited,” Downs said. “We’re gonna stick to the grind. I’m gonna get straight back to practice tomorrow.”

Downs and Liberty’s guards got off to an uncharacteristic slow start. With Century’s Andrew Marcinko and Jake Winkles sticking to Downs and Michael Tombs, the pair had a tough time getting open shots.

Liberty's Cole Jernigan converts a layup in the first half. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Liberty looked inside to Hodges and Cole Jernigan as the two bruisers provided a lot of the scoring in what was a big first quarter. Jernigan’s effort was also on display defensively, drawing two straight offensive fouls, putting Marcinko in foul trouble as the Lions took a quick double-digit lead.

The senior making sacrifices and doing the little things has been a staple for the Carroll County champions throughout the season.

“I’m just glad that my coach gives me a chance,” Jernigan said. “I just play hard all the time.”

Century refused to go out early. Down by as many as 17, the Knights owned the second quarter. Marcinko and Ben Chenoweth settled in, knocking down shot after shot as the pair led a comeback that energized the entire bench.

“I was proud of the way we didn’t fold,” Wunder said. “They punched us hard in the first but we hit right back.”

The Century student section — decked out in white in contrast to the blacked out “Lions Den” — exploded after a double-teamed Marcinko found a wide-open Jackson Smith in the final seconds of the quarter to put the Knights up one at the half, turning the game into the close Century-Liberty matchup everyone was expecting.

“We just wanted to be patient,” Wunder said. “We were just trying to tell them to take a breath and play one possession at a time.”

Liberty answered the Knights’ run with one of their own to begin the second half. After a slow start, Downs got going, answering a Marcinko 3-pointer with an even deeper one of his own. The senior also showed his defensive prowess, deflecting passes and getting steals that started several Liberty fast breaks.

“I stayed locked in throughout the game,” Downs said. “The first half wasn’t going well for me at all, but I stayed to myself, played hard and it went well for me.”