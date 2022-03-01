Liberty boys basketball stuns Carroll County champion Century, 68-61, to advance to 2A West Region I final

Senior Shane Stewart has felt the frustration of losing to archrival Liberty twice this season. He and his teammates made sure it didn’t happen a third time.
The visiting Lions, who played a pressure defense that forced numerous turnovers and contested shots, had top-seeded Century on their heels from the start and extended their lead late for a 68-61 upset over the Knights in a Class 2A West Region I semifinal Monday night in Sykesville.
The Lions (15-9) will play at Southern-AA on Wednesday for the region title.
Stewart and junior Tyler Downs carried the Lions, as both finished with 26 points and were the only Liberty players to score in double digits. Century (19-4), which most recently beat the Lions, 63-57, on Jan. 18, was led by junior Andrew Marcinko’s 24 points.
“We knew we were underdogs, and we had nothing to lose,” said a joyful Stewart after he was mobbed by his classmates after the game. “For us to win, we knew we’d have to come here and work our butts off on defense, and that’s exactly what happened.”
The Lions pressed for most of the game, and that pressure forced numerous turnovers and plenty of well-defended shots. Although Century had a 19-win resume entering the game, Liberty dictated the pace. Every time Century made a run to cut into the lead, the Lions had an answer.
“Coming into the game, I told them to stop worrying about stats and numbers and just give me everything you’ve got. We’ve been on a run towards the end of the year, and you saw that tonight,” said Liberty coach Brian Tombs. “We played constant pressure defense, and made Andrew [Marcinko] play uphill all night.”
Liberty led 30-23 at the half, but Century, behind Marcinko’s seven third-quarter points, went on an 18-12 run to cut the deficit to 42-41 entering the fourth quarter.
The Lions responded, outscoring Century 7-4 in the early part of the quarter to take a 49-45 lead with 5:17 left. After a Marcinko layup cut the Liberty’s lead to 49-47, the Lions got 3-pointers from Stewart and Elias Rimel to extend the lead to 55-49 with 3:53 to go.
Four more points from Marcinko, on a free-throw and a three-pointer, made it 57-53 with 2:16 remaining, but the Lions went 9-for-14 from the free-throw line down the stretch to put the game away.
“I’m a senior, so I’m used to playing under that kind of pressure,” said Stewart. “When it got to crunch time, we knew we had to perform, and we did.”
“We put 100% effort into playing defense, and that’s what won us the game,” said Downs. “The first two times we played them were close games, and we had nothing to lose here tonight.”
Century coach George Wunder, while disappointed, complimented his team’s effort in the loss.
“We had a great season, and we won the county title. They gave me everything they had,” he said. “We didn’t do a good job handling the pressure, and that’s why we lost. I’m still proud of my seniors and all the players, and proud of what we accomplished this year.”
L: Tombs 2, Downs 26, Rimel 7, Stewart 26, Hodges 2, Rodoff 2, Tari 1, Sackett 2. Totals: 21 18-25 68
C: Marcinko 24, Winkles 9, Ahulamibe 13, Prokic 3, Pavlick 12. Totals: 20 14-17 61
Half: L, 30-23