Rock solid: Liberty baseball holds off Century, 10-7, for second straight regional championship

Century coach, Chris Poe takes the ball from starter, Brady Comer during Liberty's third inning rally. Liberty takes a 10-7 win over Century in a regional championship game Tuesday evening in Eldersburg. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

No pressure.

You’re a junior playing in your first varsity regional tournament. You get called on to pitch the final two innings of the championship game and protect a slim lead against a power-hitting team that already put seven runs and seven hits on one of the county’s best pitchers.

No pressure.

Liberty’s Rocco Dietz admitted he did feel the pressure when he faced that scenario, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at him or by his performance. He shut down Century’s dangerous lineup in the final two innings of Tuesday’s Class 2A West Region I final, securing Liberty’s 10-7 win and its second straight regional title.

“Man it’s a great feeling,” Liberty coach Travis Inch said. “It starts with the guys that were here, the alumni. It starts with them. They started the winning culture.”

The Lions (17-4) saw Century cut a five-run lead to one but got an insurance run to make it 9-7 when Dietz was called on to pitch the top of the sixth. Despite a lead-off walk, Dietz shut the door on the Knights, including snagging a line drive coming back at him to start a double play.

“Rocco has a slow heart beat. Anytime, any place, he’ll be in, he’s fine,” Inch said. “He doesn’t get excited, he’s just Rocco. He’s a rock. I tell everyone just be you and we’ll get you out of jams. Tonight, he did that.”

Dietz was a JV player taking in last year’s run to the state semifinals from the sideline. The magnitude of the moment wasn’t lost on him, yet he thrived once his number was called.

“There was a little pressure,” he said. “It’s my first regional championship and it’s our rival, so it’s a really big game. The pressure was definitely on my shoulders a little bit.

“I was thinking I got to come in and do my job, shut them down. I came in, listened to what my coach said and did my job.”

Liberty's Camden Hodges watches a long drive to right center for a fifth-inning double against Century in Tuesday’s Class 2A West Region I final. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Dietz was one of several Lions that did their jobs and did them well Tuesday. It started with Nathan Martin. Liberty’s No. 9 hitter came up in the bottom of the second after Century took a 2-0 lead in the top half of the frame on a two-run hit from Chase Speiden. Martin ripped a double that tied the game.

“They put the pressure on,” Martin said. “It’s like a boxing match. They landed the first punch, we just got to punch back a little harder.”

Inch couldn’t have asked for more from the bottom of his lineup. Seven, eight and nine hitters — Michael Martin, Jack Davidson and Nathan Martin — combined to go 7-for-10 with five RBIs. Nathan Martin had three hits, including two doubles.

It made up for a tough day at the top of the order where the top four hitters went a combined 3-for-15. However one of those hits might have been the biggest of the game.

“I tell them, the bottom of the lineup, Jack and Nate, you guys just got to get on for the top of our lineup. Because the top of our lineup and through that is lethal,” Inch said. “Funny thing is, our top of the lineup other than Derek [Goff] didn’t really hit tonight.

The Lions took control of the game with a six-run third inning. Goff, the leadoff hitter, added the exclamation point with a three-run double to make it 8-3.

“I just saw a fastball right down the middle,” Goff said. “I put the barrel on the ball and it went my way.”

The rally was ignited, however, by Century pitching struggling to find the plate. Three hit batters in a row followed by a walk — with a runner picked off from first in the middle — loaded the bases, and Michael Martin delivered the first big blow with a two-run single.

“Mistakes cost them,” Goff said. “Three hit batters in a row, a couple walks, allowed for just one hit to change the game.”

Nathan Martin added: “We got to always capitalize on their mistakes and make it go our way.”

Century closes its season 14-8. Speiden finished with four RBIs to pace the Knights. Despite coming up short, coach Chris Poe was proud of the fight his team showed after falling behind.

“We fought hard, they were just a better team today, didn’t make as many mistakes as we did,” he said. “Just a tough loss. ... Heart and hustle, that’s all we ask. It’s not always about talent all the time. I ask them to give me 110% all the time and give me some heart, and they did that.”

Liberty awaits the MPSSAA’s reseeding of the eight 2A region champions to see its state quarterfinal matchup. Regardless of the next opponent, the Lions hope to keep the same spirit that won them the region title.

“I think we want to keep the same energy we have right now,” Dietz said. “I think we’re on a high streak. I think we want to keep rolling and hop on the choo choo train. ... That’s the train that’s taking us to states.”