Camden Hodges’ two home runs spark No. 9 Liberty baseball’s 11-3 win against Century

Liberty's Camden Hodges steps to the plate to face Century's Ryan Von Stein in the first inning of Monday's game. (Timothy Dashiell)

One word has been key to Liberty baseball’s successful season so far: energy.

On the road and facing a tough Century team that sits right behind the first-place Lions in the Carroll County standings, coach Travis Inch wanted his team up off the bench and ready to go from the opening pitch Monday night. Camden Hodges provided instant energy with a first-inning home run that got everyone in blue on their feet and powered the Lions toward an 11-3 victory.

“We came with that energy today,” Inch said. “Everyone from Cam behind the plate to even the players on the bench did their job and did it well.”

Hodges was the go-to man when runners were on base. The catcher drove in five runs as he lead the offense with two home runs on the day, as his team improved to 9-2.

“I just trusted myself. I knew what was coming and I was ready,” he said.

Not only was Hodges effective at the plate, but he lead a stingy Lions defense from behind the plate. Hodges caught every one of Jack Davidson’s 99 pitches as the two’s chemistry showed throughout the game.

Davidson was solid, surrendering three runs on six hits over seven innings, striking out three. With help from Hodges and the rest of the defense, Davidson was able to work out of some tough situations all game long.

“Jack threw strikes and did what he needed to do to hold it down for us out there,” Inch said.

Liberty's Camden Hodges, shown in this file photo, takes as much pride in his defensive catching as he does his two home runs in Monday's win over Century sayin, “I love it, I love to catch. Every weekend I’m working on the little things like framing, blocking and just communicating with my pitchers." (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Hodges understands the extra grind that comes with catching and credits all the work he does behind the scenes as it keeps him sharp and ready to contribute to his team every game.

“I love it, I love to catch,” he said. “Every weekend I’m working on the little things like framing, blocking and just communicating with my pitchers.

Along with Hodges, Dominic DiBlasi, Derek Goff and Dominic Marsico all collected multiple hits for Liberty. Goff was all smiles after receiving the “green light” from his coach, sending a 3-0 fastball up the middle for his second base hit of the day.

“We just see ball, hit ball.” Goff said. “I was just happy he took the take sign off and allowed me to hit.”

After Goff and his teammates took turns getting on base, the Lions were able to show off another program staple: baserunning. The team stole five bases, putting runners in scoring position and making it easier for their teammates to bring them home.

“I’m huge on baserunning,” Inch said. “We work on our approach on the base paths all the time as a team.”

With another strong showing on the mound, some big hits at the plate and some timely baserunning Fisher was impressed noting how today’s win was as complete as they come for his guys. A win like this certainly gives the team a little boost in momentum as the end of the season approaches.

“We put it all together today,” Inch said. “The guys came ready to play and do their job.”