Liberty boys soccer clinches Carroll County title behind strong defense, balanced offense

Friday night was several months in the making for the Liberty boys soccer team.

Early in the preseason, the Lions made winning a Carroll County championship their goal. Everything they did from that point was to accomplish that, and the culmination of their hard work came Friday when Liberty beat Westminster, 1-0, to clinch the league title with one county game still to go.

Advertisement

“Since the beginning of summer, really, we all had the goal of winning counties,” senior midfielder Sam Allen said. “We set that for ourselves every year, and this year I feel everyone bought in to that and felt that we could do it. Everybody really put in the work. It all starts from the first conditioning session over the summer.”

Liberty (9-1 overall, 5-0 Carroll County) closes its county slate Tuesday at home against South Carroll, but the outright county championship is already the Lions’.

Advertisement

Liberty's Grant Bernstein, right, tries to take the ball away from Westminster's Jimmy Gogol during Friday's game at Western Regional Park. The Lions beat the Owls, 1-0, to clinch the Carroll County championship. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

The Lions entered Friday’s game against second-place Westminster at Western Regional Park in first place; the Owls’ only league blemish was a tie to Century. The game itself was well-traveled, originally scheduled for Oct. 6 at Westminster. It was first moved to Friday at 4 p.m., then pushed back to 5:30 at a neutral site.

“Last week when it got delayed, it was like three hours before game time. We all were already locked in, mentally prepared. We were all really upset,” Allen said. “Then this week, with Century on Tuesday, as soon as that was over, everyone just started focusing on Westminster. The mood on the bus going there, everyone was locked in. We knew what was at stake. Everyone was hyped up for it. Definitely [the] biggest game of the season.”

Liberty won a defensive battle with the only score coming on a Westminster own goal. Friday was the Lions’ sixth clean sheet in 10 games, and they’ve been even better in county play by allowing just one goal through their first five games.

“It starts in goal with Garrett Rodoff in goal,” Liberty coach Dave Abarbanel said. “From there, it’s been strong. We just got Edwin Blyden back from injury. While he was out, other people stepped up. We have two sophomores starting on defense, they’ve both been phenomenal. Ryan Hiebler one of our starters at center back who, as a junior, didn’t play much last season but worked his butt off in the offseason.

“It’s a lot of hard-working guys, but the depth of the back four has really been beneficial since we have had to deal with that injury.”

Westminster's Joshua Lindenstruth, center, and Liberty's Ryan Hiebler, right, battle for ball control during Friday's game. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Abarbanel feels the depth is what sets his defense apart from others.

“That’s not easy. You don’t see that on teams where guys who don’t play as much all fully buy-in,” he said. “I feel like we have that and that’s something special.”

Abarbanel felt his team was capable of a special year coming into the season but knew his diverse group of players would have to come together.

Advertisement

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

“It’s an interesting make-up because we definitely have some very strong senior leadership but we also have some young guys, including three sophomores who are starting, who have stepped up significantly,” he said. “The best part is the chemistry between the older guys and the younger guys has been spot-on. I think a lot of that has to do with the older guys, especially the seniors, welcoming them to the varsity level, but also pushing them as well.”

So far, everything’s come together seamlessly. Liberty has won seven straight since its only loss of the season, a 3-2 setback at Bel Air on Sept. 15.

Liberty midfielder Austen Veach takes possession of the ball while Winters Mill’s Maddox Shuman presses from behind during a game on Sept. 27. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Its offense comes from a variety of sources. Austen Veach leads the team with nine goals, but not far behind him are Austin Wadlington with six and Allen with five. Eight players have at least two goals this season.

“You look at our stat sheets, almost everyone in our starting lineup can put a ball in the back of the net for us,” Allen said. “We got depth. Everybody has that instinct, everybody has that hunger for it. It helps drive us forward, knowing anyone can step up any given night makes us that much more dangerous.”

“Sometimes at the high school level that’s rare, but I think it speaks volumes about the strengths and depth of our team,” Abarbanel said.

Liberty closes its regular season at home against South Carroll on Tuesday and at Marriotts Ridge on Thursday. Then all sights turn toward the playoffs.

Advertisement

“Every practice we say, ‘Do it for your team, do it for everybody else, do it your school, do it for your seniors,’” Allen said. “It’s our last year, we want to make the most out of this. Especially me, this season means more than anything to me, last year playing on the pitch with the boys. We got to make the most of it.”